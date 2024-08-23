Search icon
Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

This guide provides simple ways to identify fake garlic, including checking its color, texture, and more.

  • Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 23, 2024, 07:36 PM IST

Fake garlic has become increasingly prevalent in the market. Identifying genuine garlic is essential for ensuring quality and safety. This guide offers easy-to-follow tips to help consumers distinguish real garlic from counterfeit products.

1. Check the colour

1/6

Real garlic typically has a pale yellow or white color. Fake garlic often appears overly white or has a bluish hue.

2. Examine the texture

2/6

 Real garlic has a firm, slightly rough texture. Fake garlic may feel rubbery or overly smooth.

3. Look for rootlets

3/6

Real garlic cloves often have small rootlets attached to the bottom. Fake garlic usually lacks these rootlets.

4. Inspect the bulb

4/6

Real garlic bulbs are typically irregular in shape and may have some bruising or blemishes. Fake garlic bulbs often appear too perfect and uniform.

5. Test the smell

5/6

Real garlic has a strong, pungent odor. Fake garlic may have a weaker or even artificial scent.

6. Check the price

6/6

If the garlic you're considering seems significantly cheaper than other options, it may be fake.

