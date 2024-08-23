trendingPhotosDetail

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

This guide provides simple ways to identify fake garlic, including checking its color, texture, and more.

Fake garlic has become increasingly prevalent in the market. Identifying genuine garlic is essential for ensuring quality and safety. This guide offers easy-to-follow tips to help consumers distinguish real garlic from counterfeit products.

1. Check the colour

1/6 Real garlic typically has a pale yellow or white color. Fake garlic often appears overly white or has a bluish hue.

2. Examine the texture

2/6 Real garlic has a firm, slightly rough texture. Fake garlic may feel rubbery or overly smooth.

3. Look for rootlets

3/6 Real garlic cloves often have small rootlets attached to the bottom. Fake garlic usually lacks these rootlets.

4. Inspect the bulb

4/6 Real garlic bulbs are typically irregular in shape and may have some bruising or blemishes. Fake garlic bulbs often appear too perfect and uniform.

5. Test the smell

5/6 Real garlic has a strong, pungent odor. Fake garlic may have a weaker or even artificial scent.

