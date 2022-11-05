Check out some jaw-dropping makeovers done by Bollywood actors for movies

2/4

Even if he had to undergo an incredible transformation to accomplish it, King Khan never fails to impress his fans. Starring prominent actors Shriya Pilgaonkar from Mirzapur and Shah Rukh Khan from Bollywood, this film was released in 2016.

Shah Rukh Khan portrays two characters in the plot that centres on them. And to highlight these characters, Cannom, an Oscar-winning makeup artist, used prosthetics with makeup.

Photo: Zee Media Bureau