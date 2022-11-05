Check out some jaw-dropping makeovers done by Bollywood actors for movies

Here are some Bollywood actors that had drastic makeovers and transformations to fit the part for a film.
In order to embody the characters, actors and actresses often went through extreme transformation and makeover. When it comes to Indian actors working extremely hard for their roles in movies, there are many fantastic examples. There are several ways to achieve a character's look as the industry develops, from protesthic makeup to special effects makeup. Here are some Bollywood actors that had drastic makeovers and transformations to fit the part for a film.
1. Akshay Kumar in Robot 2.0
Akshay Kumar's appearance in the science fiction film, which included prominent actors like Rajnikanthand Amy Jackson, surprised audiences. The actor claims that the makeup artists worked really hard and for a very long period to complete the makeover.
2. Shah Rukh Khan in Fan
Even if he had to undergo an incredible transformation to accomplish it, King Khan never fails to impress his fans. Starring prominent actors Shriya Pilgaonkar from Mirzapur and Shah Rukh Khan from Bollywood, this film was released in 2016.
Shah Rukh Khan portrays two characters in the plot that centres on them. And to highlight these characters, Cannom, an Oscar-winning makeup artist, used prosthetics with makeup.
Photo: Zee Media Bureau
3. Rajkumar Rao in Raabta
The makeup artists worked very hard to achieve the actor's amazing transformation for the film Raabta, which also starred Kriti Sanon and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Despite the fact that this was only a brief cameo, Rajkumar Rao nevertheless managed to wow everyone with his stunning transformation and dedication to the job.
4. Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak
The film tells the inspiring tale of Deepika Padukone's character, an acid attack survivor. It was made possible by Clover Wootoon's amazing work with prosthetics and makeup to create burned and peeled skin.
