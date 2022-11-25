Gorge on these 5 lip-smacking street foods before they disappear with Delhi winters

Here are some famous places in Delhi to try out your favorite dishes in winter.

Delhi is most famous for its tasty street food and winter is the best time to try out these street foods while exploring Delhi. Delhiites, especially take some time out from their busy and hectic schedule to enjoy their favorite street food at least once in a week.

Here are some famous roadside shops in the narrow streets of Delhi, where spicy and delicious food is served. Big celebrities also come to taste the snacks of these shops. If you too are yearning to eat these street foods, then let us tell you today what are these famous and tasty foods and where are they sold.

