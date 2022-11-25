Gorge on these 5 lip-smacking street foods before they disappear with Delhi winters

Here are some famous places in Delhi to try out your favorite dishes in winter.
Delhi is most famous for its tasty street food and winter is the best time to try out these street foods while exploring Delhi. Delhiites, especially take some time out from their busy and hectic schedule to enjoy their favorite street food at least once in a week.
Here are some famous roadside shops in the narrow streets of Delhi, where spicy and delicious food is served. Big celebrities also come to taste the snacks of these shops. If you too are yearning to eat these street foods, then let us tell you today what are these famous and tasty foods and where are they sold.
Here are some famous places in Delhi to try out your favorite dishes in winter.
1. Chole bhature
If we ask Delhiites what their favorite street food is, chole bhature will be the first thing on their lips. You can find Chole Bhatur stalls on the roadside at various places in Delhi. Special chole with bhature wins the hearts of the people and in some other stalls, special chutney and pickles are also given. If your mouth is watering after reading all this, then you must try Gyani's Di Hatti in Chandni Chowk, Roshan's in Karol Bagh, Sita Ram in Paharganj, Nand's Chole Bhature in Sadar Bazar, Baba Nagpal Corner's Chole Bhature in Lajpat Nagar.
2. Gol Gappe
Golgappas of Delhi are very famous all over the world, people come from abroad to taste these delicious golgappas. After eating golgappas, people also eat papdi dipped in curd and dry ginger chutney to drive away the chilly feeling in the mouth. If you also feel like eating golgappas, then you can go to the local market in Chandni Chowk, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar Market, CR Park, and UPS Bhawan.
3. Kachori
You must have tasted a lot of Kachoris seen at the metro station or on road trips. But have you ever eaten kachoris at Hanuman Mandir in CP, Jang Bahadur in Chandni Chowk Metro, Purana Qila, Kamla Nagar Market, Baba Nagpal Corner in Lajpat Nagar, Sharma Kachoriwala in Pitampura. Try eating the spicy kachoris here once, you will definitely take a plate or two extra for your family members. Apart from Potato Kachori, varieties of Stuffed Onion Kachori and Matar Kachori are also served here.
4. Samosa
Everyone likes to eat samosas which have potato filling. But, apart from potato samosas, chole samosas are also very famous in Delhi. You can taste Chole Samosas at Tilak Munjal in Pitampura, Chandni Chowk Bhojanalaya and Annapurna Sweets in CR Park. Here chickpeas and spicy chutney are poured over the samosas, which further enhances the taste of the samosas.
5. Aloo chaat
You will find delicious Aloo Chaat everywhere in Delhi, but Taram Bazar in Chandni Chowk, UPSC Bhawan, Nathu's Sweets in Bengali Market, Prabhu Chaat Bhandar in Khan Market are very famous for Aloo Chaat. The special thing about the aloo chaat here is that the chaat is decorated with fruits and then served. They not only focus on the taste but also the presentation.