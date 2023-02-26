Exercises for weight gain: 5 gym exercises for beginners

List of gym exercises that can be great for beginners
If you're looking to gain weight and build muscle, here are some gym exercises that can be great for beginners. However, gaining weight and building muscle takes time, so be patient and consistent with your workouts. And make sure to pair your exercise routine with a healthy diet that includes enough protein and calories to support your muscle-building goals.
1. Squats
Squats are an excellent exercise for building lower body strength, and they work the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings. Begin with just your body weight and work your way up to using weights as you become more comfortable with the exercise.
(Pic: Freepik)
2. Deadlifts
Deadlifts work the entire body, including the legs, back, and core, making them an excellent exercise for building overall strength. Start with lighter weights and gradually increase the weight as you progress.
(Pic: Freepik)
3. Bench press
The bench press is a classic exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Start with a lightweight and work on your form before adding more weight.
(Pic: Freepik)
4. Overhead press
The overhead press targets the shoulders and triceps and is an effective exercise for building upper body strength. Begin with a lightweight and work your way up as you gain strength.
(Pic: Freepik)
5. Pull-ups
Pull-ups are a great exercise for building upper body strength, particularly in the back, biceps, and shoulders. If you can't do a full pull-up, start with assisted pull-ups or use a resistance band to help you.
(Pic: Freepik)