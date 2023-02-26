Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Exercises for weight gain: 5 gym exercises for beginners

List of gym exercises that can be great for beginners

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 26, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

If you're looking to gain weight and build muscle, here are some gym exercises that can be great for beginners. However, gaining weight and building muscle takes time, so be patient and consistent with your workouts. And make sure to pair your exercise routine with a healthy diet that includes enough protein and calories to support your muscle-building goals. 

1. Squats

Squats
1/5

Squats are an excellent exercise for building lower body strength, and they work the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings. Begin with just your body weight and work your way up to using weights as you become more comfortable with the exercise.

(Pic: Freepik)

2. Deadlifts

Deadlifts
2/5

Deadlifts work the entire body, including the legs, back, and core, making them an excellent exercise for building overall strength. Start with lighter weights and gradually increase the weight as you progress.

(Pic: Freepik)

3. Bench press

Bench press
3/5

The bench press is a classic exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Start with a lightweight and work on your form before adding more weight.

(Pic: Freepik)

4. Overhead press

Overhead press
4/5

The overhead press targets the shoulders and triceps and is an effective exercise for building upper body strength. Begin with a lightweight and work your way up as you gain strength.

(Pic: Freepik)

5. Pull-ups

Pull-ups
5/5

Pull-ups are a great exercise for building upper body strength, particularly in the back, biceps, and shoulders. If you can't do a full pull-up, start with assisted pull-ups or use a resistance band to help you.

(Pic: Freepik)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Top 5 most searched WWE wrestlers of all time
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stunning Pakistani bride killer dance moves to 'Jalebi Bai' delights internet, viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.