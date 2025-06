This unique barfi is a delightful surprise made with ripe tomatoes, sugar, mawa, and ghee. It’s rich, flavorful, and has just the right balance of sweet and tangy. The natural tartness of the tomatoes cuts through the sweetness beautifully, while the mawa adds a creamy, indulgent texture. It’s one of those desserts that sounds unusual at first but wins you over with the very first bite. A true example of how Indian sweets can turn the most unexpected ingredients into something magical.