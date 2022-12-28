Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter

1/5

Due to its excellent moisturising qualities, olive oil is regarded as being excellent for beating frizz and split ends. One beaten egg yolk, honey, and four tablespoons of olive oil should be combined.

Apply it now directly to your hair and scalp. After letting it sit for 30 minutes, perform your regular shampooing and conditioning. Olive oil should never be heated because doing so will cause it to lose its moisturising qualities.