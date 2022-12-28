Search icon
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter

Here are some essential oils that are nutrient-rich, nourishing, and add sheen to your hair during winter.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 28, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Winter's cold, dry winds cause a lot of damage to skin and hair because they reduce the natural moisture in the skin. There are countless essential oils that are nutrient-rich, nourishing, and add sheen to your hair to prevent this from happening.

1. Olive oil: For frizzy hair and split ends

Due to its excellent moisturising qualities, olive oil is regarded as being excellent for beating frizz and split ends. One beaten egg yolk, honey, and four tablespoons of olive oil should be combined.

Apply it now directly to your hair and scalp. After letting it sit for 30 minutes, perform your regular shampooing and conditioning. Olive oil should never be heated because doing so will cause it to lose its moisturising qualities.

2. Lavender oil: For dry and brittle scalp

Anti-depressant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties are all present in lavender oil. Due to its moisturising properties, which help to keep your hair moisturised, this oil can do miracles for dry, flaky scalp. For an added boost of hydration, one can also merge it with other oils like jojoba oil. It also helps with insomnia.

 

3. Sesame oil: For early grey hair

Sesame oil's highly nourishing, lubricating, and healing nature enhances your hair's colour and delays early greying thanks to its darkening properties. It contains some necessary fatty acids, such as omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9, which nourish your hair and promote the growth of thick, glossy hair.

Sesame oil, also known as gingelly oil, is a multi-nutrient oil that aids in strengthening the roots of the hair because it contains protein, Vitamin E, B complex, and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. Applying it to the scalp helps prevent bacterial and fungal infections because it is anti-bacterial.

4. Aromatic oil: To get lustrous healthy hair

The main component of aromatic oils is a blend of oil and aromatic compounds, which has a pleasant aroma to calm the senses. Numerous hair issues are brought on by emotional or physical stress, and these aromatic oils, with their upbeat aroma, have a significant impact on a person's mindset and ultimately prevent all such issues from occurring. The best aromatic oils for treating various ailments include those from rosemary, eucalyptus, and mango seeds.

5. Almond oil: For hair breakage and falling

It includes numerous beneficial components for healthy hair, including Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin E, phospholipids, and magnesium. Your hair becomes silkier and shiner, and the oil's almond oil nourishes the scalp.

