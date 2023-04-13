Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics

Esha Gupta's latest pictures have set Instagram on fire. Check her bold photos here.
Esha Gupta is a fashion diva and loves sharing her sensual and sultry pictures on social media. Esha has once again set the Internet on fire with the latest pictures that she shared on her Instagram account. Check out the latest photos of the actress, in which she slayed fashion police in style.
1. Beauty in all black
Esha Gupta raises the hotness bars high in her latest Instagram photos in all-black outfit.
2. Esha Gupta sets the bar high
The actress donned a bustier corset top, high-rise leather pants, a black oversized blazer and combat boots.
3. Designer outfit
Esha Gupta opted for a designer blazer from Balmain, top from Alberta Ferretti, pants from Commando and shoes from Versace.
4. Sunglasses
The Jannat 2 actress elevated her look with a huge pair of sunglasses.
5. Accessories
Esha Gupta accessorised her look with a golden pair of pendant.