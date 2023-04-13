Search icon
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics

Esha Gupta's latest pictures have set Instagram on fire. Check her bold photos here.

  Apr 13, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

Esha Gupta is a fashion diva and loves sharing her sensual and sultry pictures on social media. Esha has once again set the Internet on fire with the latest pictures that she shared on her Instagram account. Check out the latest photos of the actress, in which she slayed fashion police in style.

 

 

1. Beauty in all black

Beauty in all black
1/5

Esha Gupta raises the hotness bars high in her latest Instagram photos in all-black outfit.

 

2. Esha Gupta sets the bar high

Esha Gupta sets the bar high
2/5

The actress donned a bustier corset top, high-rise leather pants, a black oversized blazer and combat boots.

 

3. Designer outfit

Designer outfit
3/5

Esha Gupta opted for a designer blazer from Balmain, top from Alberta Ferretti, pants from Commando and shoes from Versace.

 

4. Sunglasses

Sunglasses
4/5

The Jannat 2 actress elevated her look with a huge pair of sunglasses.

 

5. Accessories

Accessories
5/5

Esha Gupta accessorised her look with a golden pair of pendant.

 

