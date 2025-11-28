English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...

'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash

David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video

Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who once worked as fruit vendor, now wears 3.5 kg gold daily, he is from...

Aukaat Ke Bahar: Elvish Yadav turns amateur boxer, makes acting debut in web series, calls his character 'real and personal in many ways'

'They can go till 2027 World Cup': India coach strongly backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli before Ranchi ODI, reveals toughest battles

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s family approaches Delhi HC for complete stay, claim makers 'exploited life of martyr son'

Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, or Malti Chahar? Who get evicted from Salman Khan's show

Who is Ayush Mhatre? SMAT 49-ball centurion and CSK's young sensation set to lead India in U19 men's Asia Cup

Fresh Documents Surface as BYJU’S Founders Deny Any Fund Misuse

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...

Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users

'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash

BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting Ajit Agarkar after humiliating SA

David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video

David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, footba

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more

Learn the key differences between the English cucumber and the Desi cucumber. Know more about their taste, texture, health benefits, preparation tips and more.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 28, 2025, 09:16 PM IST

1.Shape and size

Shape and size
1

English Cucumber: Long, slim, and evenly straight, making them easy to slice for salads and sandwiches.

Desi Cucumber: Shorter, rounder, and firmer in shape, giving them a sturdier feel and more crunch.

Advertisement

2.Skin texture

Skin texture
2

English Cucumber: Has a thin, soft skin that is fully edible. It is often wrapped in plastic to keep it from drying out.

Desi Cucumber: Has a thicker skin that may feel waxy or tough. Most people peel it before eating.

3.Seeds

Seeds
3

English Cucumber: Contains tiny, soft seeds that blend into the flesh and are barely noticeable.

Desi Cucumber: Has bigger seeds that can be slightly bitter, so they are often removed before use.

4.Flavour

Flavour
4

English Cucumber: Offers a mild, sweet, and refreshing taste with almost no bitterness.

Desi Cucumber: Carries a stronger, sometimes mildly bitter flavour that feels more earthy.

TRENDING NOW

5.Crunch and texture

Crunch and texture
5

English Cucumber: Soft, smooth, and evenly textured—ideal for salads where you want a clean bite.

Desi Cucumber: Crunchier and denser, giving a satisfying bite, especially in Indian-style salads and chaats.

6.Health Benefits of english cucumber

Health Benefits of english cucumber
6

English cucumbers support hydration, weight balance, and heart health. They contain vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds that help improve digestion, support bone strength and keep skin healthy and glowing.

7.Health Benefits of desi cucumber

Health Benefits of desi cucumber
7

Desi cucumbers offer impressive nutrition with fibre, potassium, magnesium, and skin-loving antioxidants. Their silica content supports healthy skin, while their low-calorie and low glycemic index profile makes them suitable for weight control and blood sugar management.

8.Which should you choose?

Which should you choose?
8

English cucumber, if you want a mild taste, tender texture, and easy snacking.

Choose desi cucumber if you prefer stronger flavour, extra crunch, and nutrient-rich traditional varieties for Indian dishes.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...
Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users
'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash
BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting Ajit Agarkar after humiliating SA
David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video
David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, footba
Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who once worked as fruit vendor, now wears 3.5 kg gold daily, he is from...
Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who wears 3.5 kg gold daily
Aukaat Ke Bahar: Elvish Yadav turns amateur boxer, makes acting debut in web series, calls his character 'real and personal in many ways'
Aukaat Ke Bahar: Elvish Yadav turns amateur boxer, makes acting debut in series
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement