Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Saudi government announces Eid will not be held in the kingdom tomorrow

Many people visit the Saudi Arabia during the month of Ramadan and head homewards after celebrating Eid.
According to Saudi authorities, the Eid moon wasn’t seen in the country today. Hence, Muslims there will now be celebrating Eid on May 2, 2022 after celebrating the last day of Ramadan tomorrow.
Let us tell you that Muslims in Saudi Arabia begin fasting a day before the ones in India. Consequently, the Eid moon is first seen there. Many people visit the Saudi Arabia during the month of Ramadan and head homewards after celebrating Eid.
Also, READ: Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: WhatsApp wishes, Facebook messages, quotes to share on religious day
As the date of Eid-ul-Fitr is confirmed in Saudi and other western countries on May 2, then countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries who are in the same time zone will be celebrating the religious festival on May 3.
As of yet, the Indian Hilal committee has not shared an official date for Eid. The final date will be done after the ceremonial moon sighting is completed on Sunday evening or Monday.
1. How is Eid celebrated?
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid by enjoying lavish meals with their friends and family. Most houses make a special dish called as ‘sheer khurma’ on the day of Eid.
2. More about Ramadan
Let us tell you that Ramadan takes place for about 720 hours. During this time, Muslims observe obligatory fasting during the day. They eat their first meal before the sunrise and the last one after the sunset to break the fast. These meals are called as sehri and iftar respectively.
Before beginning the celebrations for Eid, all Muslims pay alms to the disadvantaged and poor. This is also a time when they engage in various other humanitarian activities and introspect to enlighten their soul.
At the end of Ramadan, Muslims do intense prayers during the Laylatul Qadr or the Night of Power, which is believed to be the holiest night of the year.