Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Saudi government announces Eid will not be held in the kingdom tomorrow

Many people visit the Saudi Arabia during the month of Ramadan and head homewards after celebrating Eid.

According to Saudi authorities, the Eid moon wasn’t seen in the country today. Hence, Muslims there will now be celebrating Eid on May 2, 2022 after celebrating the last day of Ramadan tomorrow.

Let us tell you that Muslims in Saudi Arabia begin fasting a day before the ones in India. Consequently, the Eid moon is first seen there. Many people visit the Saudi Arabia during the month of Ramadan and head homewards after celebrating Eid.

As the date of Eid-ul-Fitr is confirmed in Saudi and other western countries on May 2, then countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries who are in the same time zone will be celebrating the religious festival on May 3.

As of yet, the Indian Hilal committee has not shared an official date for Eid. The final date will be done after the ceremonial moon sighting is completed on Sunday evening or Monday.