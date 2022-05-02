Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Moon sighted in India, Eid celebrations to begin on May 3

Eid is observed on different days around the world depending on the sighting of the new moon.

Muslim across India will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday, May 3, as the new moon or the Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted in the country on Monday.

It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and welcomes the festival of Eid. Eid is observed on different days around the world depending on the sighting of the new moon.