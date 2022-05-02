Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Moon sighted in India, Eid celebrations to begin on May 3

Eid is observed on different days around the world depending on the sighting of the new moon.
Muslim across India will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday, May 3, as the new moon or the Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted in the country on Monday.
It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and welcomes the festival of Eid. Eid is observed on different days around the world depending on the sighting of the new moon.
1. Celebrations
On the day of Eid, Muslims adorn new clothes and greet each other ‘Eid Mubarakh’.
Children ask for ‘Eidi’ (gifts or money) from their elders. Muslims families and friends relish eating delicious sewiyan, biryani and kebab.
(Pic: PTI)
2. Feast on Eid-Ul-Fitr
India shares the legacy of Sheer Khurma, the exquisite sweet dish prepared with broken semolina vermicelli, rose water, dried fruit, saffron, and cardamom, served right after the Eid prayers.
(Pic: ANI)
3. Eid date
The date of Eid changes every year because of the Hijri calendar, which is a lunar calendar based on the moon’s phases.
As the crescent has now been sighted in India, the festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, 3 May 2022.
(Pic: PTI)
4. Eid celebrations around the world
Countries like Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Brunei are celebrating Eid on May 2, as they had spotted the crescent last night.
(Pic: EFE)
5. Public holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr
Public institutions will be closed on the occasion as a nationwide holiday is observed to mark the festival.
(Pic: IANS)