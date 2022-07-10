Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Photos from Delhi to Kolkata as India celebrates Bakrid

Bakrid 2022 is an auspicious festival of Muslims. It is also called as Bakri Eid, Eid Qurban, Eid al-Adha or Qurban Bayarami.
The auspicious festival of Bakrid is one of the most loved festivals for Muslims around the world. Also known as Eid al-Adha, the festival is celebrated about two months after the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr that comes at the end of the month of Ramadan.
1. Devotees offer Namaz in Jama Masjid
Eid-al-Adha was marked with a special namaz in Delhi's Jama Masjid mosque. Every year, Muslims go to Saudi Arabia to complete the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
2. Devotees offer Namaz in Kolkata
On the festival of Eid-al-Adha, Kolkata's Muslim community gathers to worship along Red Road.
3. Women greet each other on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha
Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Thane, Maharashtra, gather to celebrate Eid al-Adha at Dhokali Kolshet Masjid.
4. Eid-al-Adha celebration
Vendor in the marketplace offering several types of desserts for purchase in celebration of Eid al-Adha.
5. Markets flocked on the occasion of Bakrid
Shoppers going to the Jama Masjid bazaar near Sadar Bazar for shopping to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
6. Eid-al-Adha celebration in Gurugram
People shop at Sadar Bazar on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Gurugram.
7. Devotees at goat market for Bakrid sacrifice
Customers wait for goats to be sold at an Eid al-Adha livestock market. On the eve of Eid al-Adha, goats are being auctioned at a livestock market.