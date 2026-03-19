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Strengthening Germany–India Relations: The Cross-Border Initiatives of Dr Arun Sarabhai

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Strengthening Germany–India Relations: The Cross-Border Initiatives of Dr Arun Sarabhai

Strengthening Germany–India Relations: The Cross-Border Initiatives of Dr Arun S

'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke': NCW summons Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and makers amid backlash

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Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit

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Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, reflection and prayer. While it is a day of joy and gratitude, Islam provides guidance to avoid these seven things during celebrations.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 19, 2026, 01:03 PM IST

1.Neglecting personal hygiene

Neglecting personal hygiene
1

On Eid, cleanliness is very important. Skipping bathing, ignoring oral hygiene, or not using perfume is discouraged. Being clean and presentable shows respect for yourself, the community and the special day.

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2.Wearing arrogant or flashy clothes

Wearing arrogant or flashy clothes
2

Eid is a time for modesty, not showing off wealth or luxury. Wearing extravagant or attention-seeking clothes goes against the spirit of humility. Dressing respectfully ensures the celebration remains meaningful.

3.Improper Takbeerat (Praises)

Improper Takbeerat (Praises)
3

Reciting Takbeerat incorrectly or loudly in closed areas is discouraged. The tradition encourages praising Allah following Sunnah practices, ideally in open communal spaces, to maintain the spiritual essence of Eid. 

4.Excessive or inappropriate behavior

Excessive or inappropriate behavior
4

Eid should be a day of joy and reflection. Overindulgence in food, loud shouting, or behaviour that disturbs others is not allowed. Keeping celebrations moderate helps maintain the spiritual and social harmony of the day.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 X review: Ranveer Singh steals show, fans call it 'best Indian film ever'

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5.Insincere gift-giving

Insincere gift-giving
5

Giving gifts during Eid should come from the heart. Presenting unwanted, useless, or thoughtless gifts is discouraged. Gifts should be meaningful, valuable and intended to spread love and happiness.

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