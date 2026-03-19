Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

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LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | Mar 19, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
1.Neglecting personal hygiene
On Eid, cleanliness is very important. Skipping bathing, ignoring oral hygiene, or not using perfume is discouraged. Being clean and presentable shows respect for yourself, the community and the special day.
2.Wearing arrogant or flashy clothes
Eid is a time for modesty, not showing off wealth or luxury. Wearing extravagant or attention-seeking clothes goes against the spirit of humility. Dressing respectfully ensures the celebration remains meaningful.
3.Improper Takbeerat (Praises)
Reciting Takbeerat incorrectly or loudly in closed areas is discouraged. The tradition encourages praising Allah following Sunnah practices, ideally in open communal spaces, to maintain the spiritual essence of Eid.
4.Excessive or inappropriate behavior
Eid should be a day of joy and reflection. Overindulgence in food, loud shouting, or behaviour that disturbs others is not allowed. Keeping celebrations moderate helps maintain the spiritual and social harmony of the day.
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5.Insincere gift-giving
Giving gifts during Eid should come from the heart. Presenting unwanted, useless, or thoughtless gifts is discouraged. Gifts should be meaningful, valuable and intended to spread love and happiness.