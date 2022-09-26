Search icon
Durga Puja 2022: Missing Bengal? Check top 4 pandals to visit in Delhi

Here is a list of top 4 Durga Puja pandals to visit in Delhi.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 26, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

As the Durga Puja fast approaches, we all know Kolkata is all decked up to welcome the almighty goddess yet again. There are many Bengalis who live outside of West Bengal and are working at varied locations in the country and even abroad. For those who live in Delhi and are looking for places to capture the essence of Durga puja, here is a list of the top 5 pandals to visit in Delhi: 

1. Maitri mandir

Maitri mandir
1/4

The celebration of Durga Puja at Matri Mandir is renowned for its unique themed pandals. This year the Maitri mandir puja committee will conduct the 56th puja. (Photo: PTI)

Nearest metro: AIIMS

2. CR Park

CR Park
2/4

Chittaranjan Park, popularly known as CR Park, the mini Bengal in Delhi, is widely known for becoming home for all the Bengalis living in Delhi during the puja days. (Photo: PTI)

Nearest Metro Station:  Nehru Enclave

3. Aram Bagh

Aram Bagh
3/4

Aram Bagh Durga Puja is another famous puja pandal that every Bengali keeps on their pandal hopping list during the four-day festivities of Durga puja. 

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg

4. Kashmiri Gate

Kashmiri Gate
4/4

Delhi's one of the oldest and most exclusive pandals is Kashmiri gate. This puja was started around the 1910s as a ‘baroyari’ or community puja. (Photo: PTI)

Nearest Metro: Kashmiri gate

