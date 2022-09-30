Durga puja 2022: 4 street foods in Bengal that you must try

If you are visiting the place for the first time then you must try the famous street food of Bengal listed below.
Durga puja is a 9-day long festival that is celebrated on a grander scale in Bengal. It is celebrated to mark the victory of goddess Durga over the demon Mahisasura.
During these 9 long days, people explore their nearest places and try Bengali street food. Eve people from the outside state come to witness this huge carnival.
1. Puchkas
The Bengali cousin is incomplete without puchkas. Puchkas are tiny, deep-fried balls of semolina filled with a tantalizing mix of mashed and boiled potatoes, masalas, chillies, and chickpeas. They are served with spicy, zesty, and simply delicious water made with chillies, jeera, pudina, and tamarind. A lip-smacking treat that would instantly gratify your taste buds.
2. Jhalmuri
This savoury street snack is made of puffed rice mixed with a variety of ingredients including onions and chilli. The mixture is served on little paper pouches or plates by street food vendors all over the city.
3. Ghugni chaat
A flavourful snack made with soaked chickpeas cooked in a rustic pool of spices and topped with onions, coriander and chillies, ghugni can be paired with a cup of piping hot chai or can be savoured as is. You can even top it with mutton chunks.
4. Lucchi aloo dum
Lucchi aloo dum is famous street food in Bengal, and the locals love it. You can have it any time, and it can be a snack or a full meal. Lucchi is much like the Puris, and Alu Dum is just a Bengali version of Dum Aloo where the potatoes are cooked in Dum style and mixed with various spices.