Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani

A character in the film Sushma, played by Tanisha Santoshi is trending all over the internet. Internet feels Tanisha Santoshi looks like a doppelganger of Kiara Advani.
Renowned producer, director Rajkumar Santoshi returned to the big screen after a long time with the film 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh'. A character in the film Sushma, played by Tanisha Santoshi is the daughter of Rajkumar Santoshi and is trending all over the internet.
Internet feels Tanisha Santoshi looks like a doppelganger of Kiara Advani.
1. Who is Tanisha Santoshi
Tanisha Santoshi, daughter of Bollywood's well-known film director Rajkumar Santoshi, is making a lot of headlines these days. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures. These days her glamorous pictures have created a stir on social media.
2. Tanisha Santoshi's friends
Tanisha is always in the limelight for her bold photoshoots. Apart from this, the actress has also been spotted several times with Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Tanisha is Jhanvi Kapoor's best friend. Both are often seen showering love on each other on social media.
3. Education
Tanisha Santoshi has studied communication at London College.
4. Debut film
She has stepped into the acting world with father and director Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Gandhi vs Godse'.
5. Kiara Advani's lookalike
In the world of social media, she is also known as Kiara Advani's lookalike.