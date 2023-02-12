Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani

A character in the film Sushma, played by Tanisha Santoshi is trending all over the internet. Internet feels Tanisha Santoshi looks like a doppelganger of Kiara Advani.

Renowned producer, director Rajkumar Santoshi returned to the big screen after a long time with the film 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh'. A character in the film Sushma, played by Tanisha Santoshi is the daughter of Rajkumar Santoshi and is trending all over the internet.

