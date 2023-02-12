Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani

A character in the film Sushma, played by Tanisha Santoshi is trending all over the internet. Internet feels Tanisha Santoshi looks like a doppelganger of Kiara Advani.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 12, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Renowned producer, director Rajkumar Santoshi returned to the big screen after a long time with the film 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh'. A character in the film Sushma, played by Tanisha Santoshi is the daughter of Rajkumar Santoshi and is trending all over the internet.

Internet feels Tanisha Santoshi looks like a doppelganger of Kiara Advani.

 

1. Who is Tanisha Santoshi

Who is Tanisha Santoshi
1/5

Tanisha Santoshi, daughter of Bollywood's well-known film director Rajkumar Santoshi, is making a lot of headlines these days. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures. These days her glamorous pictures have created a stir on social media.

2. Tanisha Santoshi's friends

Tanisha Santoshi's friends
2/5

Tanisha is always in the limelight for her bold photoshoots. Apart from this, the actress has also been spotted several times with Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Tanisha is Jhanvi Kapoor's best friend. Both are often seen showering love on each other on social media.

3. Education

Education
3/5

Tanisha Santoshi has studied communication at London College. 

4. Debut film

Debut film
4/5

She has stepped into the acting world with father and director Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Gandhi vs Godse'.

5. Kiara Advani's lookalike

Kiara Advani's lookalike
5/5

In the world of social media, she is also known as Kiara Advani's lookalike.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Assam
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.