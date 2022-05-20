Do you know where temperature crosses 70 degrees Celsius? Look at 7 hottest places in the world

We look at some of the hottest places in the world where temperature crosses the 50 degrees mark and where it breaches the 70 degrees Celsius mark.

Many parts of India are going through immense heatwave conditions. Many places in north and central India touched the 49 degrees Celsius mark last week. Needless to say, such extreme temperatures have given rise to many problems. This reminds us of what the temperatures are like in other parts of the world.

So, today we look at some of the hottest places in the world where temperatures cross the 50 degrees mark and even those place where it breached the 70 degress Celsius mark. Know which are those places and what happens there.