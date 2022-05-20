Do you know where temperature crosses 70 degrees Celsius? Look at 7 hottest places in the world

We look at some of the hottest places in the world where temperature crosses the 50 degrees mark and where it breaches the 70 degrees Celsius mark.
Many parts of India are going through immense heatwave conditions. Many places in north and central India touched the 49 degrees Celsius mark last week. Needless to say, such extreme temperatures have given rise to many problems. This reminds us of what the temperatures are like in other parts of the world.
So, today we look at some of the hottest places in the world where temperatures cross the 50 degrees mark and even those place where it breached the 70 degress Celsius mark. Know which are those places and what happens there.
1. Bandar-e Mahshahr, Iran
Bandar-e Mahshahr recorded a heat of 74 degrees in July 2015. Earlier the highest recorded temperature was 51 degrees.
(Image Source: Twitter)
2. Dasht-e Lut, Iran
This desert plateau has the hottest land temperature in the world - measurements taken between 2003 and 2009 found the maximum temperature to be 70.7 degrees. Needless to say, the area is uninhabited. No one can live here.
3. Al-Aziziyah, Libya
Al-Aziziyah, Libya in 1922 the former capital of the Jafra district, 25 miles south of Tripoli, claimed the title of the hottest place on Earth. The temperature was recorded at 58 degrees.
However, it was dropped from its title in 2012 when meteorologists declared it invalid due to several factors, including the fact that the person who recorded it was inexperienced. However, the city still regularly gets temperatures in excess of 48 degrees.
4. Death Valley, California
Death Valley currently holds the record for the hottest air temperature ever. The desert valley reached 56.7 °C in the summer of 1913, clearly threatening the limits of human existence. Today the average temperature reaches 47 degrees during the summer, and it is the driest place among the states of America.
(Image Source: Reuters)
5. Ghadames, Libya
This oasis in the middle of the desert is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its iconic mud huts. It helps protect 7,000 residents from the intense heat. Known as the 'pearl of the desert' and reaches an average altitude of 40 degrees. A temperature of 55 degrees has been recorded once.
(Image Source: Twitter@Libyanhistory)
6. Tirat Zvi, Israel
The tiny kibbutz of Tirat Zvi claimed the hottest temperature on record in Asia – reaching 54 °C in June 1942. Even on less hot days it hits an average temperature of 37 degrees.
7. Wadi Halfa, Sudan
During the year, Wadi Halfa, a windy town on the shores of Lake Nubia in Sudi, receives almost no rainfall. June is the hottest month, with an average temperature of 41 degrees - the hottest recorded in April 1967 was 53 degrees.