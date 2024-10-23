1 . Aishwarya Rai in White Anarkali

1

Aishwarya Rai’s love for Manish Malhotra is well-known, and she often turns heads in his designs. In 2022, she wore a stunning white Anarkali from his collection, featuring intricate embroidery that exuded royalty and timeless charm.

She paired the ethnic kurta set with a netted dupatta adorned with hand-embroidered sequins, pearls, and beads in beautiful patterns. Her middle-parted open hairdo enhanced her look, complemented by a small bindi, winged eyeliner, mascara, glossy lips, and soft makeup. Aishwarya accessorized with a gold ring and dramatic tiered earrings, completing her gorgeous appearance.