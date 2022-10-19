Diwali 2022: Visit these beautiful, offbeat hill stations to escape from this Diwali rush

Well, India is surrounded by beautiful places, and we have come up with a few amazing places to help you decide on your holiday destination.
Diwali, the festival of light, is just around the corner. But, are you somebody who would prefer an escapade from the hustle and bustle of city life during these times? Then, hey, it's time to pack your bags and get ready to celebrate the festival in an unconventional style - finding yourself amidst serene and picturesque mountains.
Well, India is surrounded by beautiful places, and we have come up with a few amazing places to help you decide on your holiday destination. This is the perfect time for a long weekend vacation.
1. Chatpal, Jammu & Kashmir
Kashmir is in the Shangas district of the Kashmir Valley. This offbeat destination in Jammu and Kashmir has everything you could have asked for your Diwali long vacation. This place is a symbol of beauty and love. Here you can enjoy the cold water river banks and the lush green meadows. This is the perfect place for a family trip or a trip with a partner.
2. Askot, Uttarakhand
This hill station is located in the east of Uttarakhand near the Indo-Nepal border. Since very few people know about Ascot, a destination in the Himalayas, it can be a perfect place to escape from the Diwali rush. Here you can find lush green deodar trees and rhododendron forests.
3. Kemmangundi, Karnataka
Kemmangundi, Karnataka- When it comes to hill stations, we often think of Ooty and Kodaikanal in South India, but Kammragundi is one such offbeat destination located in the Chikkamagalaru district of Karnataka which is not known to many. About 273 km from Bangalore, this is a place where one will get a chance to relax amidst surreal landscapes like waterfalls, and mountains.
4. Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh
Kalpa in Kinnaur district in the upper region of Himachal Pradesh is one such place, which can be a great escape from the Diwali rush. This city on the Satluj River Ghat is surrounded by apple orchards and dense deodar forests. There are many treks around this city in Himachal Pradesh that you can enjoy during your vacation.
5. Tungi, Maharashtra
We are all familiar with the beauty of Lonavala and Khandala. But Tungi is one such offbeat destination in Maharashtra, where the scenery will leave you spellbound. Tungi is located at a distance of about 85 km from Pune. Apart from relaxing and refreshing yourself, it is a good place for trekking on Lake Pavana.