Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks

Here are some cues from Bollywood divas, if you are looking for an outfit for a Diwali party

  DNA Web Team
  Oct 16, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

Diwali is just a week away, which means it's time to get indulge in the festivities. So put your best fashion foot forward and wear that lovely sari you recently bought. But we know it is not that easy to decide what to wear to those taash parties. So, here are some cues from Bollywood divas, if you are looking for outfit inspiration for a Diwali party.

1. Kiara's glam look

Kiara's glam look
2. Simple Gown

Simple Gown
3. Lehenga

Lehenga
4. Traditional look

Traditional look
5. Jumpsuit

Jumpsuit
6. Anarkali

Anarkali
