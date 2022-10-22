Diwali 2022: Know how to celebrate Diwali without crackers this year

Five ways to celebrate Diwali 2022 without fireworks.
Diwali is a festival of joy and light. This festival was started to light all dark corners, streets, and homes.
The high levels of excitement and joy experienced while bursting crackers were unmatched. We all celebrated Diwali full of fireworks, whether we were young or old. Without lights, crackers, and sweets, Deepawali would not have been complete.
No one gave the pollution brought on by crackers, which released carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide into the air, any thought as this continued for years. Additionally, the noise from the crackers frightens animals and birds in addition to hurting human ears. We, humans, commit irreparable damage to both humans and animals just for those two to three hours of excitement. As a result of pollution and the environment, our children are suffering, and animals and birds are pleading for rescue.
So, this year let's celebrate a cracker-free Diwali, here’s how:
1. Homemade lanterns
A fantastic alternative to crackers are homemade lanterns. They are not only much more cost-effective, but they are also safer for you, your kids, and the environment. To commemorate this festival of lights, you may easily buy glitter or bright sheets from your local stationery store, discover a creative video online, and set off your very own homemade lanterns on Diwali night.
2. Make your own Diwali sweets
This year, instead of spending tens of thousands of rupees on sweets and chocolates to give to friends and family, create sweets at home with the help of your kids and other family members. There are various delicious sweets that are simple to prepare without using a tonne of sugar or artificial flavourings. For instance, there are numerous desserts such as date ladoos, dates and nut kheer, kalakand, badaam barfi, nariyal ladoos, chocolate ladoos, and many more. Above all, there is so much family bonding when everyone gets together to prepare delectable treats that the holiday mood is only elevated.
3. Throw a party
Get the family involved in planning a Diwali celebration. Relax with dance, music, food, games, and antakshari with the guests. Make a lot of noise between one another. Kids will have company and be kept quite occupied by the guests. Make it a reunion time and enjoy your time.
4. Celebrate with the less fortunate
Do something unique for the underprivileged this year in addition to spending time with your loved ones. We can start by offering our home's assistance. Make them a part of the celebration by including them in the invitation. Your shared smile with them will be very unique. Children will observe and pick up on your compassion, practising it themselves in the future.
5. Decorate your house
The task of decorating with paper crafts, rangoli, flower rangoli, diyas, and fairy lights is one that kids enjoy taking on. The experience itself is so satisfying when they put in so much work and they see the house all lovely and lit up.