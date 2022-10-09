Search icon
Diwali 2022: Here are some fun games to play with family and friends on your Diwali party

To make the occasion more memorable, here are some games to play on Diwali with your family and friends.

  Oct 09, 2022

Many of us are already in a festive mood since Diwali is just around the corner. You can't miss out on these exciting Diwali games if you want to celebrate this festival and are looking for some incredible ways to have fun. The best way to celebrate Diwali at home and connect with your friends and family is by playing these games. Checkout the list of games that you can play with your family and friends.

1. Costume party

You could organise a fancy dress contest for the kids living there. The adults could make them recite a prayer, a shloka, or a few sentences about their character, and they could dress up as Ram, Sita, Hanuman, etc. They will learn about this festival in the same way.

2. Alphabets and Diyas

Take 26 diyas and write the alphabetic characters at the base of each one. Ask the player to arrange the diyas in alphabetical order, starting with A, and place them on the table after mixing them.

3. Rangoli competition

Give the players two minutes to create a Rangoli using either colours or flowers. You have the option of letting them choose their own designs or offering your own.

4. Create Diwali

  • Keep a thermocol plate atop each participant's head.
  • Give them a pencil and instruct them to draw one of the following: a swastika, two candles, two diyas, or the words HAPPY DIWALI.
  • Give them a grade based on the following:
  1. If the candles are not touching one another, you get 5 points; if they are, you get 2.
  2. If the diyas do not overlap, four points; if they do, two points.
  3. If the swastika is shaped correctly, you receive 3 points; if not, you receive 1.
  4. For correctly writing HAPPY DIWALI on a line, you receive 10 points; if not, you receive 5.

5. Blow off the candle

You must blindfold the player for this one-minute game and instruct them to extinguish the candles. Bring the player up close to the candle-holding table. Make them circle three times to prevent them from spotting the position. Give them one minute. The player who blew the most candles will be declared the winner. 
 
NOTE: While playing, make sure the parents and  guardians are around with the children so that any kind of harm is not caused.

