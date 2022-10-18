Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2993941
HomePhotos

Diwali 2022: From handmade truffles to skincare products, perfect gifts to make festival special

As our favourite festival is around the corner, let's get started with arranging the perfect gifts for the occasion.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 18, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Diwali brings celebrations filled with the happiness of being together, and some presents wrapped with love in shiny gift papers. As we all are ready to meet our near and dear ones, let's complete the preparation by collecting the perfect gifts for your family. Let's get over from Soan Papdi and dry fruits, and gave them a try. (Image source: Twitter) 

1. Handmade truffle from Truffle & Co

Handmade truffle from Truffle & Co
1/5

Chef Vidushi Sharma and Tanya Anand are specialists at creating a perfect palette for Indians on their special occasions. Truffle & Co. comes in, filling your space with a variety of Truffle to please you and your loved ones. This year, the company has curated an array of handcrafted flavours with exquisite ingredients

2. The Body Shop British Rose Gift Set

The Body Shop British Rose Gift Set
2/5

The brand’s wide British Rose range, the Deluxe Gift Set, will transport one’s skin and senses straight to the pristine English countryside. The combo comes with 250 ml Shower Gel, 200 ml Body Butter, 30 ml Hand Cream, and 100 ml Eau de Toilette.

Price: INR 5,845

Where to buy: The Body Shop website

3. Skinella’s Diwali box

Skinella’s Diwali box
3/5

Skinella’s Vitamin C skincare hamper packed comes with aesthetic packaging in a crafted box, it will be the perfect gift for your loved ones this festive season. It includes Orange and Lemon Vitamin C face serum to ensure hydration and protection from free radicals and Orange and Lemon Vitamin C facial foam for exfoliation and providing an instant glow. Skinella’s Diwali gift box also comes with Orange and Lemon Vitamin C Day cream with SPF 15 to ensure protection from harmful UV rays and Manuka Honey and Vitamin C sheet mask for flawless and radiant skin.  

Price: 1,220

Where to buy: Nykaa, Amazon, Skinella website

4. Eye Talk Kit from Swiss Beauty

Eye Talk Kit from Swiss Beauty
4/5

This exciting combo kit opens the door to prettier eyes. It has an Eyeliner Pen, Soft Kohl Kajal, Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette Kit, and Brow Definer Pencil.

Price: INR 795

Where to buy: Amazon, Swiss Beauty

5. Gaia celebration pack

Gaia celebration pack
5/5

Gaia celebration kit comprises of Sport Fruit & Nut Granola Bar, Sport Almond & Raisin Bar,  Sport Chocolate & Muesli Bar, Gaia Oats with Masala, Digestive Cookies, Dark Choco Chip Cookies, Multifloral Honey, Crunchy Muesli - Nutty Delight,  Flax Seeds, Plus Amla Capsules.

Price: INR 825

Where to buy: Amazon 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore
Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision
India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...
From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
X down for thousands of users in India, across the world, says Downdetector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews