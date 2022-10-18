Diwali 2022: From handmade truffles to skincare products, perfect gifts to make festival special

As our favourite festival is around the corner, let's get started with arranging the perfect gifts for the occasion.
Diwali brings celebrations filled with the happiness of being together, and some presents wrapped with love in shiny gift papers. As we all are ready to meet our near and dear ones, let's complete the preparation by collecting the perfect gifts for your family. Let's get over from Soan Papdi and dry fruits, and gave them a try. (Image source: Twitter)
1. Handmade truffle from Truffle & Co
Chef Vidushi Sharma and Tanya Anand are specialists at creating a perfect palette for Indians on their special occasions. Truffle & Co. comes in, filling your space with a variety of Truffle to please you and your loved ones. This year, the company has curated an array of handcrafted flavours with exquisite ingredients
2. The Body Shop British Rose Gift Set
The brand’s wide British Rose range, the Deluxe Gift Set, will transport one’s skin and senses straight to the pristine English countryside. The combo comes with 250 ml Shower Gel, 200 ml Body Butter, 30 ml Hand Cream, and 100 ml Eau de Toilette.
Price: INR 5,845
Where to buy: The Body Shop website
3. Skinella’s Diwali box
Skinella’s Vitamin C skincare hamper packed comes with aesthetic packaging in a crafted box, it will be the perfect gift for your loved ones this festive season. It includes Orange and Lemon Vitamin C face serum to ensure hydration and protection from free radicals and Orange and Lemon Vitamin C facial foam for exfoliation and providing an instant glow. Skinella’s Diwali gift box also comes with Orange and Lemon Vitamin C Day cream with SPF 15 to ensure protection from harmful UV rays and Manuka Honey and Vitamin C sheet mask for flawless and radiant skin.
Price: 1,220
Where to buy: Nykaa, Amazon, Skinella website
4. Eye Talk Kit from Swiss Beauty
This exciting combo kit opens the door to prettier eyes. It has an Eyeliner Pen, Soft Kohl Kajal, Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette Kit, and Brow Definer Pencil.
Price: INR 795
Where to buy: Amazon, Swiss Beauty
5. Gaia celebration pack
Gaia celebration kit comprises of Sport Fruit & Nut Granola Bar, Sport Almond & Raisin Bar, Sport Chocolate & Muesli Bar, Gaia Oats with Masala, Digestive Cookies, Dark Choco Chip Cookies, Multifloral Honey, Crunchy Muesli - Nutty Delight, Flax Seeds, Plus Amla Capsules.
Price: INR 825
Where to buy: Amazon