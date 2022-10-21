Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely

We can do a lot during this festive season to save resources and celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali. Here are five ways to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali
The festival of Diwali nurtures togetherness. Along with this goodness, there are a few unpleasant aspects as well, such as resource waste, air and noise pollution, and the degradation of the environment. Let's commit to doing our part to save the environment this year and make this Diwali a very happy and an eco-friendly Diwali.
1. Create rangoli using natural materials
Go natural and make your rangoli with flowers like roses, marigolds, chrysanthemums, and leaves rather than those synthetic rangoli colours. You can also experiment with adding coffee powder, kumkum, and turmeric as colours. These items can be readily disposed of in your compost bin the following day in addition to being environmentally beneficial.
2. Decorate your home with diyas
The cost of electricity can burn a hole in your wallet because it is very expensive. Consider using diyas to light up your house instead. This is in accordance with the spirit of Diwali and is traditional and organic. It will also benefit the individuals whose livelihood depends on the business.
3. Make handmade gifts
After a specific period of time, electronics and plastic gifts go old and end up becoming a waste. Instead, choose a custom-made item made of a natural material like jute or cloth. You cannot substitute gifts that you make particularly for your loved ones.
4. Donate old clothes
When cleaning your closet, consider donating your items to less fortunate people rather than throwing them away. Reusing the items will cut down on waste. Additionally, you may give them some firecrackers. This kind act will definitely be appreciated and make them happy. Your old clothes can help a poor person survive in the coming cold weather.
5. Use newspapers to wrap gifts
Instead of using glossy plastics that are difficult to recycle, use newspapers to wrap the gifts you intend to give to your loved ones. The newspaper's comics section is appropriate for kids.