Diwali 2021: Try these 5 easy and unique Rangoli ideas to decorate your home this festive season

We've put up a list of 5 different rangoli designs and patterns for you to try.
There's a lot of planning that goes into the Diwali celebration. We prepare our homes and declutter a lot during the Festival of Lights. Families are now ready to decorate their homes after a long period of cleaning. Apart from all the other aspects of Diwali that we adore, rangolis are one of our favourites, and we're sure you do too!
To commemorate the occasion, we've compiled a list of 5 unique rangoli designs and patterns that you should try to give your home's entrance a boost.
1. Floral Rangoli
Making floral rangolis full of flowers is the way to go if you want to avoid the hassle of colours and sketching. To break up the pattern, most people choose marigold flowers because of their brilliant, distinguishing colour and petal shape.
2. Rangoli with diyas
To make your rangoli appear more festive, you can add lit diyas to any basic design.
3. Mirror Rangoli
Mirror rangolis might be difficult to make, but once completed, they are stunning. Consider a rangoli pattern and head to your local stationery store to get mirrors of all shapes and sizes. Fill up the gaps with colours and flowers, then finish the look with simple clay diyas.
4. Acrylic Rangoli
As a beginner, acrylic rangoli is one of the easiest to work with because you can buy ready-made acrylic rangoli in the market for a reasonable price and they are gorgeous to look at!
5. Rangoli with colours
This is the most common of all rangoli designs, and it necessitates a number of rangoli colours. Make a pattern (don't go for the intricate ones if you're a beginner) and start sketching it. We also recommend that you draw the rangoli first and then colour it.