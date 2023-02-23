Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India

1/6

Mathura and Vrindavan are located in the state of Uttar Pradesh, and they are considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, who is associated with the festival of Holi. The celebrations in these cities start a week before the actual day of Holi, with a grand procession that takes place in Mathura. The Holi festivities in Vrindavan are known for their traditional Raas-Leela dance and are a sight to behold.