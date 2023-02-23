Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India

List of 6 most beautiful cities in India to celebrate the vibrant festival of Holi.
Holi, the festival of colors, is celebrated all across India with great enthusiasm and fervor. It is a time when people come together to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, and to spread love and happiness. While there are numerous places to celebrate Holi in India, here are five of the most beautiful places to experience this colorful festival:
1. Mathura and Vrindavan
Mathura and Vrindavan are located in the state of Uttar Pradesh, and they are considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, who is associated with the festival of Holi. The celebrations in these cities start a week before the actual day of Holi, with a grand procession that takes place in Mathura. The Holi festivities in Vrindavan are known for their traditional Raas-Leela dance and are a sight to behold.
2. Jaipur
The city of Jaipur in Rajasthan is known for its vibrant colors and rich culture. The Holi celebrations here are a unique experience, with people coming together to throw colored powders and water at each other. The streets are filled with music and dance, and the atmosphere is electric.
3. Hampi
Hampi, located in the southern state of Karnataka, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its ancient temples and ruins. The Holi celebrations here are a mix of tradition and modernity, with people coming together to play with colors and dance to the beats of drums and music.
4. Delhi
The capital city of India, Delhi, is known for its extravagant Holi celebrations. From the streets of Chandni Chowk to the fancy clubs and restaurants, Delhi offers a wide range of Holi experiences. People come together to play with colors, dance to Bollywood music, and indulge in delicious food.
5. Udaipur, Rajasthan
Udaipur, also known as the city of lakes, is a popular tourist destination in Rajasthan. The Holi celebrations here are a grand affair, with people coming together to play with colors and indulge in traditional delicacies. The palace of the Mewar dynasty, City Palace, is also a popular destination during Holi.
6. Barsana, Uttar Pradesh
Barsana is a small town located near Mathura, and it is famous for its unique celebration of Holi. The women in Barsana take the lead in the festivities, and they chase men with sticks, while the men try to protect themselves with shields. This unique celebration is called Lathmar Holi and is a must-see for anyone visiting India during the festival season.