Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more

List of 5 amazing health benefits of flax seeds.

  • Raunak Jain
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 27, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

Flax seeds, also known as linseeds, are small, golden or brown-colored seeds that are packed with numerous health benefits. These seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, lignans, and fiber. Consuming flax seeds on a regular basis can help improve heart health, lower cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of certain cancers. Here, we will take a closer look at the health benefits of flax seeds, and how to incorporate them into your diet.

1. Heart health

Heart health
1/5

 Flax seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to lower the risk of heart disease. These fatty acids help to reduce inflammation in the body, lower blood pressure, and improve blood vessel function. Studies have shown that consuming flax seeds can help to lower total cholesterol and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, which can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

2. Cancer prevention

Cancer prevention
2/5

Flax seeds contain lignans, which are phytochemicals that have been found to have cancer-fighting properties. Lignans have been shown to reduce the risk of breast cancer and prostate cancer in particular. These seeds also contain high levels of antioxidants, which help to protect cells from damage that can lead to cancer.

3. Digestive health

Digestive health
3/5

Flax seeds are an excellent source of fiber, which can help to promote regular bowel movements and prevent constipation. They are also known to be beneficial for those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other digestive disorders. The high fiber content in flax seeds also helps to lower cholesterol levels and maintain a healthy weight.

4. Weight management

Weight management
4/5

Flax seeds are low in calories and high in fiber, making them an ideal ingredient for weight management. The high fiber content in flax seeds can help to keep you feeling full for longer periods of time, reducing the risk of overeating. Additionally, the omega-3 fatty acids found in flax seeds may also help to reduce inflammation in the body, which can contribute to weight gain.

5. Skin health

Skin health
5/5

Flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which can help to improve the health and appearance of the skin. These nutrients can help to reduce inflammation, improve skin hydration, and protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 587 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.