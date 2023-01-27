Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more

Flax seeds, also known as linseeds, are small, golden or brown-colored seeds that are packed with numerous health benefits. These seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, lignans, and fiber. Consuming flax seeds on a regular basis can help improve heart health, lower cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of certain cancers. Here, we will take a closer look at the health benefits of flax seeds, and how to incorporate them into your diet.