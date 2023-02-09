Discover 5 surprising health benefits of coconut water: A natural solution for hydration, weight loss and more

Coconut water has been a popular drink for centuries, especially in tropical countries where it is widely available. This clear, sweet liquid that comes from the center of young green coconuts has gained a reputation as a natural alternative to sports drinks and other hydration beverages. But coconut water offers more than just hydration, as it is loaded with a wide range of health benefits.