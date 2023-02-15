Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more

1/5

Blueberries are an excellent source of antioxidants, which help protect your body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. This stress can lead to chronic inflammation and diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Blueberries contain a group of antioxidants called anthocyanins, which give them their distinctive blue color. These antioxidants can help reduce inflammation, improve brain function, and prevent age-related cognitive decline.