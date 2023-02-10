Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more

Lemon grass is a tropical plant that is widely used in Asian cuisine, providing a distinct citrus flavor to soups, curries, and teas. In addition to its culinary uses, lemon grass has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for its health benefits. In this article, we will explore the various health benefits of lemon grass and how it can be incorporated into your daily routine.