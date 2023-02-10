Search icon
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more

List of 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass.

  • Feb 10, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

Lemon grass is a tropical plant that is widely used in Asian cuisine, providing a distinct citrus flavor to soups, curries, and teas. In addition to its culinary uses, lemon grass has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for its health benefits. In this article, we will explore the various health benefits of lemon grass and how it can be incorporated into your daily routine.

1. Antioxidant properties

Lemon grass is rich in antioxidants such as vitamins C and E, which help to protect the body from harmful free radicals that can cause damage to cells and contribute to the development of chronic diseases. These antioxidants also help to boost the immune system, promoting overall health and wellbeing.

2. Anti-inflammatory properties

Lemon grass has been shown to possess anti-inflammatory properties, making it effective in reducing inflammation and swelling in the body. This can be particularly beneficial for those with conditions such as arthritis, as it can help to alleviate symptoms and promote joint mobility.

3. Stress relief

Lemon grass is known for its calming and relaxing properties, making it an effective remedy for stress and anxiety. Drinking lemon grass tea can help to reduce stress levels and promote relaxation, while inhaling the aroma of lemon grass oil can have a calming effect on the mind and body.

4. Digestive health

Lemon grass can be beneficial for digestive health, as it can help to soothe digestive problems such as bloating, indigestion, and constipation. Lemon grass is a natural antiseptic and can help to prevent bacterial and fungal infections in the digestive tract.

5. Antimicrobial properties

Lemon grass has strong antimicrobial properties, making it effective against a range of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. This makes it a popular ingredient in natural personal care products and cleaning solutions, as well as a home remedy for treating skin infections and other conditions.

