Diabetes Remedy: 5 ways that can help you control the condition at home

Diabetes has been steadily growing in the world. India has the world’s second-largest population of adult diabetics, according to ICMR’s June 2022 data.
It is a condition that reduces the body’s ability to process blood glucose, also known as blood sugar, and is commonly known as diabetes. So, it is extremely important to take care of one’s dietary habits and also exercise regularly in order to control your blood sugar level.
The rise in diabetes patients is due to the changing lifestyle accompanied by stress, mental and physical exertion.
Here are 5 food items that can help keep diabetes under control:
1. Bitter Gourd/Karela
Bitter gourd is filled with insulin-polypeptide-P and can help reduce increased sugar levels. You can have fresh karela juice to get maximum benefits.
2. Fenugreek
Fenugreek seed can be easily found in Indian kitchens. You can soak 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in water overnight and drink it with the seed the next morning on an empty stomach. This will help bring down your glucose levels.
3. Cinnamon
Mix half a teaspoon of grounded cinnamon with warm water and consume once every day. You can add it to your tea as well.
The bioactive compound in it can help prevent and fight diabetes.
4. Amla or Indian Gooseberry
Amla is of the richest sources of vitamin C. It amla can help manage pancreatitis and eventually controls blood sugar levels.
5. Vitamin C
Chronic diabetes patients should consume vitamin C rich foods like oranges, lemons, etc. daily. The vitamin not only supports healthy skin but also improves blood sugar levels.
(Disclaimer: The article is for providing general information only. Always consult a doctor for more details)