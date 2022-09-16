7 lifestyle habits you must change to reduce risk of diabetes

Here are seven bad habits that can cause you to develop diabetes.
As the number of diabetic patients in India keeps growing, the disease is becoming common. Doctors believe that the primary causes of this are poor eating habits and an unhealthy way of life. Type 1 diabetes is genetic and can be passed down the family; however type 2 diabetes is brought on by poor diet and lifestyle choices, which can be managed.
Knowing the causes is essential if you want to avoid becoming a diabetic patient because prevention is always better than treatment. Top health authorities frequently advise making changes toward a healthier lifestyle. Here are seven bad habits that can cause you to develop diabetes.
1. Lazy Lifestyle
Long periods of rest or lying on a couch or bed might invite a variety of health problems. Long periods of inactivity, whether it be sitting or lying down, are detrimental for the heart and lungs. Studies have indicated that persons who spend their entire day sitting or lying down have a higher chance of getting type 2 diabetes.
2. High Calorie Diet
High calorie intake increases the risk of type 2 diabetes growth and weight gain. A person has to eat the same number of calories each day that they burn. A person should follow a low-calorie diet if they perform such jobs that include little physical exercise.
3. Not Exercising
Numerous studies have shown that exercise maintains the body's respiratory system healthy, but if diabetes runs in your family, exercise can lower the risk of developing the disease.
Not only do the signs and symptoms of diabetes appear later in these people, but it also aids in keeping the patients' blood sugar levels stable. Everyone is required to exercise for at least 150 minutes a week, or five days a week.
4. Smoking and drinking
Heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes are all highly related with excessive smoking and drinking. Smoking narrows the arteries and has an adverse effect on the blood vessels, raising the risk of both diabetes and heart attacks.
Avoid these things because excessive alcohol consumption causes fatty liver disease, which eventually results in diabetes.
5. Nutritional Deficiency
Many diseases are brought on by a lack of critical macro and micronutrients, which can also have an impact on general health. Numerous studies have revealed that a healthy eating, vegan diet, and leafy greens can all delay the development of diabetes.
Additionally, long-term vitamin D deficiency elevates the chance of developing diabetes. A balanced diet that includes proteins, fibre, healthy fats, and carbohydrates helps the body regulate its insulin levels and blood sugar levels.
6. Obesity
Visceral fat, which builds up in the liver and other internal organs of the body, has been linked to insulin resistance. As a result, the person's weight starts to rise, incresing the possibility of developing diabetes in the future. However, those who have a lower body mass index are less at danger.
7. Stress
Stress impairs bodily and mental functioning, which increases the danger of obesity, insulin resistance, and diabetes. Along with exercising, engaging in meditation, and consuming wholesome foods, people should avoid stress because it might worsen this issue.
(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, consult doctor for more information.)