Diabetes: 5 breakfast to maintain blood sugar level

List of breakfast options that are not only rich in taste but also help to balance the blood sugar level.
India is the second-world capital of diabetes. Due to a sea change in people's behavior and lifestyle across the world, the condition has become commonplace. India is the diabetes capital of the world. Lakhs of people are diagnosed with diabetes every year. To attack the disease at its fundamental root, doctors and specialists advise a variety of dietary and lifestyle adjustments. One of the most significant factors which affect blood glucose levels is diet. However, the confusion over what to eat and what not to is always there.
1. Poha with veggies
Poha with vegetables are one of the best option, it not only feels light but are high in fibre present which maintains the sugar level of diabetic patients.
2. Oatmeal
Oatmeal is one of the best options as Oats are high in fibre. Mix one part oatmeal with two parts water or low-fat milk and have it with fruits and nuts.
3. Okra
Okra is packed with dietary fibre which helps to stabilise blood sugar levels. It boosts insulin production and increases its secretion too. One way to get the benefits of Okra for diabetes control is to soak okra beaks in water overnight and consume the water the following day.
4. Karela
Karela or bitter gaurd is great for diabetic patients. Karela can stimulate the pancreas as it contains elements that can control your blood sugar levels. You can add fresh karela juice to amla juice to get maximum benefits.
5. Methi
Methi is high in fibre and can be a perfect breakfast option for diabetic people.