LIFESTYLE

Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?

Dharmendra, at 89, inspires fans by crediting his fitness to simple, consistent habits and urging all to prioritise physical health.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

1.Simple, urgent message

Simple, urgent message
1

At 89, Dharmendra posted a heartfelt video reminding followers that life is beautiful only when you’re healthy. He urged people to prioritise wellbeing so they can enjoy life to the fullest, a personal plea that landed as both motivation and a gentle warning.

2.Routine built around mobility

Routine built around mobility
2

He credits physiotherapy and daily guided exercise as non-negotiables: targeted physio to maintain mobility, plus regular sessions that keep joints and muscles functional, showing that repair and prevention are key parts of his regimen.

3.Gym and pool: Twin engines

Gym and pool: Twin engines
3

Dharmendra mixes gym workouts with pool sessions, training under supervision to preserve strength and stamina. The combination of resistance work and low-impact pool exercise is presented as the practical backbone of his fitness at an advanced age.

4.Evidence, not hype

Evidence, not hype
4

He’s shared clips that highlight toned muscles and strong thighs, not to brag, but to demonstrate that consistent, guided effort delivers visible, functional results even in later life. Those glimpses are meant to inspire rather than astonish.

5.Work, legacy and small controversy

Work, legacy and small controversy
5

Beyond fitness, Dharmendra is working on the upcoming war drama Ikkis (directed by Sriram Raghavan). The film’s first look drew attention for an incorrect credit about the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, a reminder that even big projects can face public fact-checks.

