Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?

750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas
Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand
Indian Railways big update! Union Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw announces free Wi-Fi on stations of THESE cities, here's how to access
Will Volodymyr Zelenskyy join Vladimir Putin in Alaska? Will he cede territories under control of Russian Army?
Viral video: Neil Nitin Mukesh strips to underwear, dances to Salman Khan's iconic song, leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is he doing a film with him?'
BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as he tops the list of India's most valuable...
Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina Rodriguez costs almost 10 times than MS Dhoni's IPL salary: Check its original price
Jaya Bachchan's father said his 'family is utterly ruined' after her marriage to Amitabh Bachchan: 'I have not brought you into this world to just...'
Meet IAS power couple Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and Artika Shukla, same batch as IAS Tina Dabi-Athar Aamir, met in..., now posted in...
Election 2025: Impact of language politics in Eastern India - How vote conflicts are reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
1.Simple, urgent message
At 89, Dharmendra posted a heartfelt video reminding followers that life is beautiful only when you’re healthy. He urged people to prioritise wellbeing so they can enjoy life to the fullest, a personal plea that landed as both motivation and a gentle warning.
2.Routine built around mobility
He credits physiotherapy and daily guided exercise as non-negotiables: targeted physio to maintain mobility, plus regular sessions that keep joints and muscles functional, showing that repair and prevention are key parts of his regimen.
3.Gym and pool: Twin engines
Dharmendra mixes gym workouts with pool sessions, training under supervision to preserve strength and stamina. The combination of resistance work and low-impact pool exercise is presented as the practical backbone of his fitness at an advanced age.
4.Evidence, not hype
He’s shared clips that highlight toned muscles and strong thighs, not to brag, but to demonstrate that consistent, guided effort delivers visible, functional results even in later life. Those glimpses are meant to inspire rather than astonish.
5.Work, legacy and small controversy
Beyond fitness, Dharmendra is working on the upcoming war drama Ikkis (directed by Sriram Raghavan). The film’s first look drew attention for an incorrect credit about the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, a reminder that even big projects can face public fact-checks.