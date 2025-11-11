FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS

Dharmendra finds peace away from the spotlight at his 100-acre Lonavala farmhouse, where the Bollywood legend spends his days amidst nature, farming and simple living.

Rishika Baranwal | Nov 11, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

1.A green escape

A green escape
1

Far away from the bustling life of Mumbai, Bollywood’s legendary He-Man, Dharmendra, found his personal paradise in Lonavala. Spanning around 100 acres, this sprawling estate is surrounded by lush greenery, fresh mountain air and breathtaking views. It’s here that Dharmendra escapes from the chaos of city life and reconnects with nature.

 

2.Rustic elegance inside

Rustic elegance inside
2

Step inside, and you’ll find a home that blends rustic charm with comfort. Wooden beams, cozy sofas and warm lighting create a welcoming atmosphere. It’s not overly extravagant, but every corner reflects Dharmendra’s simple, elegant taste. He often says it’s a place that truly feels like home.

 

3.Lakes, pools and farming

Lakes, pools and farming
3

The farmhouse is more than just a house, it’s a complete retreat. It features a serene lake, a swimming pool and even areas for organic farming where Dharmendra grows vegetables and tends to plants himself. The vast property allows for privacy, leisure and plenty of outdoor activities, making it a perfect escape from the limelight.

 

4.Life on the farm

Life on the farm
4

True to his love for simplicity, Dharmendra enjoys farm life to the fullest. Cows and buffaloes roam the property, while mango trees and flowering plants add color and calm. He practices yoga, walks through gardens and even enjoys homemade curd from his cows; small rituals that make life here peaceful and fulfilling.

 

5.Haven for health and peace

Haven for health and peace
5

As Dharmendra faces health challenges, his Lonavala farmhouse has become a sanctuary of calm and healing. Morning yoga, serene walks and quiet moments in nature help him rejuvenate. The estate reflects not just luxury, but also harmony, family and the joy of living close to nature.

