Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival

Dhanteras is the 13th Lunar Day of Krishna Paksha in Kartik. Lakshmi puja and diyas are performed on this day.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 15, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

DHANTERAS 2022: DHANTERAS, the first of the five days of Diwali celebrations, is widely regarded as one of the most joyous occasions in the Hindu calendar. On this day, tradition has it, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the Milky Sea's swirling waters.

People make purchases of new items on this day because of the widespread belief that doing so would bring them good fortune and success in the next year. However, the DHANTERAS is not the best time to purchase everything. The following is a list of items that should not be bought.

1. Iron Goods

Iron Goods
1/6

On Dhanteras, purchasing an item made of iron is seen as unlucky. Astrologers claim that iron product purchases on this day would not bring prosperity from the lord Kuber.

2. Steel Goods

Steel Goods
2/6

Due to its iron content, steel is also seen as an unlucky metal during Dhanteras. Utensils of copper and brass are readily available for purchase.

 

3. New Car

New Car
3/6

Avoid making a major purchases like a vehicle during Dhanteras. You're welcome to pick up the car on Dhanteras itself, but the payment has to be made the day before or after.

4. Glass Items

Glass Items
4/6

You should refrain from purchasing anything made of glass on Dhanteras since it is associated with Rahu.

5. Sharp Goods

Sharp Goods
5/6

People also try to refrain from buying sharp goods such as knives and scissors on the day of Dhanteras since it is considered to be a fortunate day.

6. Fake Gold

Fake Gold
6/6

On the day of Dhanteras, it is imperative that you purchase products made of gold; nevertheless, you should avoid purchasing fraudulent gold items.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Sussane Khan, others attend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt
Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26, all you need to know
These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with anxiety and fatigue
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Marathi singer makes a rap song on Suryakumar Yadav, star Indian batsman reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.