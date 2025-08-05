Dhadak 2 star Triptii Dimri's skin glow secret has childhood connection: Know her DIY skin fixes, night rituals and more

5 . Basic yet non‑negotiable skin care

Her skincare is all about simplicity and consistency. She uses a gentle cleanser, vitamin C serum on alternate days, Clinique Moisture Surge and SPF, even indoors and on rainy days. At night, she switches to a richer moisturiser and alternates in retinol.

