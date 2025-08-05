Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Dhadak 2 star Triptii Dimri's skin glow secret has childhood connection: Know her DIY skin fixes, night rituals and more

Triptii Dimri’s beauty secrets blend nostalgia, DIY care, and minimalist glam; proving that simplicity and self-love are her ultimate skincare essentials.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 05, 2025, 02:51 PM IST

1.Childhood scent and first swipe of makeup

Childhood scent and first swipe of makeup
1

Triptii Dimri fondly recalls borrowing eyeliners from her aunt as a child and first noticing scents like crayons and erasers. These memories shaped her early fascination with beauty, an innocent start to finding her personal style. 

2.DIY face packs that glow

DIY face packs that glow
2

Sandalwood, rose water and honey is her favourite go-to face pack blend. She relies on these gentle home remedies to maintain her skin’s natural radiance, calling it calming and effective. 

3.Meditative nighttime rituals

Meditative nighttime rituals
3

Her skincare wind-down before bed is more than routine, it’s almost meditative. Often using sheet masks, she unwinds and resets, emphasising self-care as part of her beauty ethos.

4.10‑minute emergency beauty look

10‑minute emergency beauty look
4

On busy days, the Dhadak 2 star keeps it simple: smudged kajal, tinted lips and 'messy hair' can create a put‑together appearance in under 10 minutes. It’s her quick fix for beauty with minimal effort.

5.Basic yet non‑negotiable skin care

Basic yet non‑negotiable skin care
5

Her skincare is all about simplicity and consistency. She uses a gentle cleanser, vitamin C serum on alternate days, Clinique Moisture Surge and SPF, even indoors and on rainy days. At night, she switches to a richer moisturiser and alternates in retinol. 

