Devotees across the country gear up for Ganesh Chaturthi festival on Aug 31

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha.

fter celebrating Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami with full pomp and grandeur, Devotees across the country are now gearing up for the biggest festival in India, Ganesh Chaturthi.

Devotees have started creating space in their houses to welcome Lord Ganesha while organisations have started raising pandals at various venues across the country.

Big pandals (community gatherings) are organised by the people where Lord Ganesha's idol is placed for devotees to come, offer their prayers, seek Lord's blessings for a happy and prosper life.

It is one of the major festivals which is celebrated in Maharashtra region. The 10-long festival kicked off on Monday.

After keeping Lord Ganesha's idol for 10 days, people gear up for Ganesh Visarjan (immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol into rivers and seas).

Devotees with full dedication and pure hearts prepare for Ganesh Visarjan on the last day of the festival when the Lord is finally immersed into water bodies.