Devotees across the country gear up for Ganesh Chaturthi festival on Aug 31

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha.
fter celebrating Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami with full pomp and grandeur, Devotees across the country are now gearing up for the biggest festival in India, Ganesh Chaturthi.
Devotees have started creating space in their houses to welcome Lord Ganesha while organisations have started raising pandals at various venues across the country.
Big pandals (community gatherings) are organised by the people where Lord Ganesha's idol is placed for devotees to come, offer their prayers, seek Lord's blessings for a happy and prosper life.
It is one of the major festivals which is celebrated in Maharashtra region. The 10-long festival kicked off on Monday.
After keeping Lord Ganesha's idol for 10 days, people gear up for Ganesh Visarjan (immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol into rivers and seas).
Devotees with full dedication and pure hearts prepare for Ganesh Visarjan on the last day of the festival when the Lord is finally immersed into water bodies.
1. Devotees walk alongside an idol through street in Mumbai
Devotees walk alongside an idol of elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesha through a street, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.
2. Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 31 this year
The 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 31 this year. It is celebrated every year on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada. Preparations are going on in full swing across the country. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
3. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
On this day, devotees bring home idols of Lord Ganesh, offer prayers and bhog for 10 days then immerse the idols in some water body
4. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
In Uttar Pradesh Chandausi, a 'Swarna Ganesh' adorned with gold is being made for Ganesh Chaturthi. "It will be an 18 feet tall idol. It is being prepared with gold decorative items on the lines of Tirupati Balaji," says Ajay Arya, a person associated with the project.
5. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
An artisan sprays paint on eco-friendly idols of the Hindu god lord Ganesha made with mud, jute and bamboo to reduce water pollution during the immersion rituals ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at a workshop on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
6. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
"After 2 years Ganesh Utsav is being celebrated. This time there're no restrictions. The price of idols has increased due to hike in prices of Plaster of Paris (PoP)," a seller was quoted by saying news agency ANI.