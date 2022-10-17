Depression: 5 healthy food that can help you manage your mental health

As per research, proper nutrients and healthy diet can help you manage depression.
Most people admit to occasionally experiencing negative or depressive feelings. One frequently overconsumes on junk food and sugary meals as a short fix to feel better. It may have an adverse effect on your general health and wellbeing. To improve mood and ward off sadness, it's critical to make healthy substitutions. Although there is no specific diet for the treatment of depression, eating certain foods can aid with symptom management. According to research, obtaining nutrients from these whole foods is preferable to supplementation.
1. Probiotics
Yogurt and kefir are examples of foods that may increase the amount of good bacteria in the gut. A 2016 meta-analysis found that having a healthy gut flora may lessen depression's signs and risk. Reliable source noted that Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus were recommended by the research team as potential aids.
2. Antioxidants
Antioxidants are found in vitamins A (beta carotene), C, and E. Free radicals are the byproducts of normal human functions that can accumulate in the body and are removed by antioxidants. Oxidative stress can occur if the body is unable to remove enough free radicals. Numerous health issues, such as anxiety and depression, may follow According to a reliable source, patients with generalised anxiety disorder may have fewer symptoms of anxiety if they take antioxidant-rich vitamins.
Berries are a fantastic example of a fresh, plant-based food that is rich in antioxidants. A diet high in fresh produce, soy, and other plant products may help lessen depressive symptoms that are brought on by stress.
3. Vitamin D
Symptoms of depression may be alleviated by vitamin D, suggests a 2019 meta-analysis. The majority of a person's vitamin D comes from exposure to the sun, but dietary sources are also significant. Vitamin D-containing foods include: oily fish, fortified dairy products, beef liver, eggs and more
4. Selenium
Some researchers Increased intake of selenium may aid with mood enhancement and anxiety reduction, which may make depression easier to handle, according to a reliable source.
Numerous foods contain selenium: whole grains, organ meat- liver, Brazil nuts and more.
5. Omega-3 fatty acids
According to the findings of several studies, omega-3 fatty acids may be beneficial for treating depressive disorders. More studies, according to the authors of a 2015 reviewTrusted Source, are required to corroborate this. Omega-3 fatty acids may improve brain function and protect the myelin sheath that surrounds nerve cells, which may lower the risk of brain and mood disorders.
Omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods include: salmon, sardines, tuna, and mackerel, flaxseed, flaxseed oil, chia seeds, walnuts, cold-water fish and more