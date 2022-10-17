Depression: 5 healthy food that can help you manage your mental health

2/5

Antioxidants are found in vitamins A (beta carotene), C, and E. Free radicals are the byproducts of normal human functions that can accumulate in the body and are removed by antioxidants. Oxidative stress can occur if the body is unable to remove enough free radicals. Numerous health issues, such as anxiety and depression, may follow According to a reliable source, patients with generalised anxiety disorder may have fewer symptoms of anxiety if they take antioxidant-rich vitamins.

Berries are a fantastic example of a fresh, plant-based food that is rich in antioxidants. A diet high in fresh produce, soy, and other plant products may help lessen depressive symptoms that are brought on by stress.