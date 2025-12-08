Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessories worth Rs…

Pawan Singh files complaint after threats from Lawrence Bishnoi to not share stage with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19 Finale
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 08, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
1.Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone, known for her poised sense of style, and her appearance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was another reminder of her high-fashion look. Set against the golden tones of the desert evening.
2.A modern take on the maxi dress
Deepika wore a high-neck maxi dress from Magda Butrym, a label known for its dresses that are made from a fine fabric. Her dress was draped smoothly along her body, creating a sculpted silhouette.
3.Deepika's high-neck maxi dress from Magda Butrym
The high neckline and gathered detailing do not overwhelm the simplicity of the design. The dress is priced at approximately Rs 1,80,600, capturing its premium craftsmanship and designer value.
4.Leather jacket with a bold edge
Deepika layered a leather aviator jacket over it. This piece brought edge, structure, and a touch of rugged cool to her outfit.
5.Heritage accessories that completed the look
Deepika carried the Louis Vuitton Side Trunk MM bag, a structured piece priced at nearly Rs 3,50,000. She paired it with Cartier bracelets that added metallic shine and quiet artistry.
Black heeled boots enhanced her posture, while oversized sunglasses gave a hint of drama to her simple yet powerful look.