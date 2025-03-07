LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Mar 07, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
1.Deepika's stunning Sabyasachi look
Deepika Padukone dazzled in a breathtaking gold ensemble by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The outfit featured billowing sleeves, a high-neck bow detail, and a rich textured sheen, perfectly curated by stylist Shaleena Nathani’s expert fashion team.
2.Touch of effortless glamour
Deepika’s outfit exuded effortless elegance while keeping a sophisticated charm. The metallic sheen and intricate details of the fabric shimmered beautifully in the desert light, making her look nothing less than a goddess.
3.Diva's perfect contrast
The Jawan actress paired her stunning gold outfit with bold black stiletto pumps, adding a modern edge to her look. The sleek leather texture and pointed toes created a striking contrast, elevating the overall glam factor.
4.Elegant accessories
Deepika kept her jewellery minimal yet impactful, styling her look with statement ear cuffs. The intricate gold detailing and sparkling embellishments perfectly complemented her dazzling gown, adding a touch of sophistication.
5.On-point glam makeup
Deepika Padukone's makeup was all about subtle elegance, with a flawless base, softly contoured cheeks and a hint of peachy blush. Her signature kohl-rimmed eyes and voluminous lashes added drama, while a nude-pink lip shade kept the look balanced and sophisticated.
