LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | May 03, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
1.Black kurta
Deepika’s black kurta featured full sleeves and a modest neckline. Golden tropical embroidery added bold contrast to the flowy black silhouette.
2.Matching overall
She paired the kurta with flared palazzo pants and a matching black dupatta with gold-trimmed borders. Draped neatly over one shoulder, the dupatta brought balance to the look while keeping it red carpet ready.
3.Minimal accessories
Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika skipped heavy jewellery and let her outfit shine. A pair of oversized gold stud earrings was her only statement piece, perfectly completing the ensemble without distraction.
4.Hair and makeup
Her makeup was soft but striking with smokey eyes, fluttery lashes, nude lips, and radiant highlighter. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, tidy bun, bringing the whole look together.
5.Pointed black heels
To round off the outfit, Deepika stepped into classic black pointed-toe heels, adding a clean, sharp touch to the flowy outfit. The heels added just the right height and elegance for the event’s glam vibe.
