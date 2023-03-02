Decoding Shraddha Kapoor's sultry look in blue organza saree, check out

Check out Shraddha Kapoor in a beautiful blue chiffon silk saree.
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, and currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar’.
Recently, Shraddha Kapoor wins the internet after she shared a couple of pictures in a pastel blue saree.
So today, let’s decode her blue saree look below:
1. Shraddha in organza silk saree
Shraddha was seen in a sky-blue organza silk saree during the promotions of her upcoming film.
2. Free pallu look
Shraddha's saree was completely plain and she carried it with a free pallu. Shraddha wore a matching sleeveless blouse with the saree.
3. Plunging neckline blouse
Shraddha's blouse was given a plunging neckline, which seemed to create the oomph factor in her look. Even though this look was so simple, she looked very graceful and elegant.
4. Hair, makeup and diamond jewellery
Shraddha complemented her beautiful saree with curly hair, a diamond choker necklace and a silver bracelet. She completed her look with nude makeup and glossy lips.