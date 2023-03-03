Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore

Businessman Anant Ambani's fiancee Radhika Merchant wore a pink saree and silver embellished blouse at fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's party. However, what caught our attention was her expensive bag.
Radhika Merchant, the younger to-be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is a fashionista who knows very well how to impress people. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Encore Healthcare's CEO and Vice Chairman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant. The 28-year-old businesswoman never shies away from flaunting her no-makeup look and grabs attention whenever she dons a designer outfit.
1. Radhika Merchant in a pink saree at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's party
Radhika Merchant attended the collection launch party of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and grabbed everyone's attention with her sartorial fashion choices. For the event, Radhika opted for a pink saree with ruffle detailing and a golden border. She paired it with a silver sequin-embellished blouse, which featured elegant tassel detailing on the front and sleeves. Radhika looked drop-dead gorgeous in her traditional outfit which left everyone spellbound.
2. Radhika Merchant's hair, makeup and jewellery
To add more charm to her look, Radhika completed her outfit with a stunning diamond choker neckpiece and matching earrings. Keeping her hair tied in a mid-parted sleek ponytail, she opted for on-point makeup which included highlighted cheekbones, glossy brown-toned lipstick, smokey eyes and smoothed cheekbones. Ambani's daughter-in-law happily posed for the cameras and looked drop-dead gorgeous.
3. Radhika Merchant carried a mini Kelly bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
However, it was her mini arm candy that caught everyone's attention. According to one of Ambani's fan pages, Radhika was seen carrying a bubblegum pink Kelly mini crocodile leather bag from the luxury brand 'Hermes'. However, the small bag costs as much as a good 3BHK flat. Radhika's pink handbag is US $ 199,999 i.e. Rs 1 crore 64 lakh.
4. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's 'Gol Dhana' ceremony
To mark the new beginning of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on 19 January 2023, Ambani hosted a grand ceremony at his luxurious home 'Antilia'. The couple's engagement rituals began with the age-old Gujarati traditions of 'Gol Dhana' and 'Chunri Vidhi', followed by the exchange of rings. Following the traditions, the Ambani family had organized the engagement ceremony at their home 'Antilia' and welcomed Ambani daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant with open arms to the Merchant family as well. After that, Ananth and Radhika sought blessings from Lord Krishna and the families also performed Ganesh Puja.