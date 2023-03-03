Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore

4/4

To mark the new beginning of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on 19 January 2023, Ambani hosted a grand ceremony at his luxurious home 'Antilia'. The couple's engagement rituals began with the age-old Gujarati traditions of 'Gol Dhana' and 'Chunri Vidhi', followed by the exchange of rings. Following the traditions, the Ambani family had organized the engagement ceremony at their home 'Antilia' and welcomed Ambani daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant with open arms to the Merchant family as well. After that, Ananth and Radhika sought blessings from Lord Krishna and the families also performed Ganesh Puja.