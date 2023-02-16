Search icon
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make

Check out Natasa Stankovic’s bridal gown which had ‘N and H’ detailing and a 15 feet long veil was made in 50 days

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 16, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic have given their fans a chance to be happy again by getting married again. On the occasion of Valentine's Day i.e. on February 14, 2023, the couple shared their white wedding pictures with everyone.

Check out Natasa Stankovic’s bridal gown which had Hardik Pandya's initials ‘N and H’ and a 15 feet long veil was made in 50 days. 

 

1. Natasa and Hardik remarried

This was the second marriage of Hardik and Natash. The couple also had a court marriage in 2020. Two months after their marriage, both had welcomed their son Agastya. Natasha and Hardik got married in Udaipur with Christian rituals.

2. Natasa's wedding gown

Natasa's wedding gown was very special. Her gown was adorned with precious stones, antique pearls and cloud dancer pearls. In this gown, an internal skirt was also prepared with a drape.

3. 15 feet long gown

Natasa's was 15 feet long. Not only this, 40 laborers have prepared this beautiful veil of Natasha in 50 days. Apart from this, the letters of Natasha and Hardik were written in the long tulle sleeves of Natasha's gown. 'NH' was written on it.

4. White wedding

Natasha Stankovic chose a very beautiful white gown for her white wedding. The gown featured a long trail, sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. Apart from this, her magnificent veil increased the beauty of this entire gown.

5. Hair and makeup

Natasa made a sleek bun in her hair to complete her look, as well as she kept her makeup quite natural. Apart from this, she completed her look with white heels.

