Decoding Athiya Shetty's look: Ivory anarkali from haldi ceremony that took 2,000 hours to make

Today, through this article let's decode makeup, jewellery and the ivory Ararkali that Athiya wore at her haldi ceremony.

Famous fashion designer Ritu Kumar recently reveal actor Athiya Shetty's pictures from her haldi ceremony, where she's seen donning her ivory embroidered Anarkali.

Indian cricketer and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, and since then pictures from the wedding functions are getting surfaced on the internet and received a lot of love and good wishes from their fans.

