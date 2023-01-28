Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Decoding Athiya Shetty's look: Ivory anarkali from haldi ceremony that took 2,000 hours to make

Today, through this article let's decode makeup, jewellery and the ivory Ararkali that Athiya wore at her haldi ceremony.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 28, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

Famous fashion designer Ritu Kumar recently reveal actor Athiya Shetty's pictures from her haldi ceremony, where she's seen donning her ivory embroidered Anarkali. 

Indian cricketer and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, and since then pictures from the wedding functions are getting surfaced on the internet and received a lot of love and good wishes from their fans. 

Today, through this article let's decode makeup, jewellery and the ivory Ararkali that Athiya wore at her haldi ceremony.

1. Anarkali by Ritu Kumar

Anarkali by Ritu Kumar
1/4

Athiya Shetty looked divine in an ivory-hued gorgeous Anarkali by Ritu Kumar, which took 2000 hours to make.

2. Make-up

Make-up
2/4

Athiya kept it minimalistic as she picked blush pink eyeshadow, nude pink lips and eyelids lined with kohl for the glam picks.

3. Hairstyle

Hairstyle
3/4

Athiya kept her hair open in a half for her haldi ceremony and adorned it with jasmine flowers. 

4. Accessories

Accessories
4/4

Again keeping it minimalistic yet elegant she accessorised her look with mangtika, statement earrings and golden jutis.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Government job vacancies for over 1300 posts, know details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.