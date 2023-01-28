Decoding Athiya Shetty's look: Ivory anarkali from haldi ceremony that took 2,000 hours to make

Today, through this article let's decode makeup, jewellery and the ivory Ararkali that Athiya wore at her haldi ceremony.
Famous fashion designer Ritu Kumar recently reveal actor Athiya Shetty's pictures from her haldi ceremony, where she's seen donning her ivory embroidered Anarkali.
Indian cricketer and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, and since then pictures from the wedding functions are getting surfaced on the internet and received a lot of love and good wishes from their fans.
Today, through this article let's decode makeup, jewellery and the ivory Ararkali that Athiya wore at her haldi ceremony.
1. Anarkali by Ritu Kumar
Athiya Shetty looked divine in an ivory-hued gorgeous Anarkali by Ritu Kumar, which took 2000 hours to make.
2. Make-up
Athiya kept it minimalistic as she picked blush pink eyeshadow, nude pink lips and eyelids lined with kohl for the glam picks.
3. Hairstyle
Athiya kept her hair open in a half for her haldi ceremony and adorned it with jasmine flowers.
4. Accessories
Again keeping it minimalistic yet elegant she accessorised her look with mangtika, statement earrings and golden jutis.