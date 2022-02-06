From dark chocolates to nuts: Nutritious food items that help reduce anxiety

Take a look at these foods that can help you feel less anxious.
Do you find yourself becoming increasingly anxious and stressed on a regular basis? And then you go back to drinking, smoking, or even binge eating? Food, instead of the first two, may be able to make you feel less worried. But not just any meal, such as hotdogs and burgers made from manufactured carbohydrates, but wholesome and nutritional cuisine. While many people associate nutritious food with bland and boring, we've compiled a list of meals that will not only help you relax but will also be healthy and delicious.
1. Dark chocolates
Yes, sugar has a negative impact on our nerves in addition to relaxing them. As a result, it's not just any chocolate that can aid with anxiety; it's Dark Chocolate. Dark chocolate includes nutrient elements that make up antioxidants that help to relieve anxiety.
2. Nuts
Dry fruits such as Brazilian nuts, walnuts, and almonds are considered to be high in antioxidants, proteins, and, most importantly, magnesium, which aid in the maintenance of the body's neurotransmitters and brain function.
3. Salmon
Salmon has been shown to help with anxiety. Vitamin D and the omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid are among the nutrients that enhance brain health.
4. Chamomile tea
It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which may help to reduce anxiety-related discomfort.
5. Yogurt
Yogurt is an excellent meal to add in your diet if you suffer from anxiety.
Probiotics, or good bacteria, are found in various yoghurts and may help with a variety of things, including mental health.