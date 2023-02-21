Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos

'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023' was organized recently in Mumbai. Famous Indian celebrities attended this event. But everyone's attention was drawn towards Rekha and Alia Bhatt's look. Both these actresses were looking very beautiful. Both the actresses were wearing saris. Fans were elated to see these two together. So let's see the pictures of Rekha and Alia Bhatt which are becoming viral on social media.