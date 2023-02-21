Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos

Check out the pictures of Rekha and Alia Bhatt which are getting viral on social media.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 21, 2023, 07:57 AM IST

'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023' was organized recently in Mumbai. Famous Indian celebrities attended this event. But everyone's attention was drawn towards Rekha and Alia Bhatt's look. Both these actresses were looking very beautiful. Both the actresses were wearing saris. Fans were elated to see these two together. So let's see the pictures of Rekha and Alia Bhatt which are becoming viral on social media.

1. Alia in saree

Alia in saree
1/5

In this picture, Alia Bhatt is dazzling in a white saree. Pictures of Alia becoming fiercely viral on social media.

 

2. Alia Bhatt and Rekha's look

Alia Bhatt and Rekha's look
2/5

In this picture, Alia Bhatt and Rekha are seen in a simple look. This simplicity of Alia and Rekha is stealing the hearts of the fans.

 

3. Rekha-Alia appeared together in the event

Rekha-Alia appeared together in the event
3/5

Alia Bhatt and Rekha appeared together in 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023'. Fans were elated to see these two together.

 

4. Rekha-Alia received the award

Rekha-Alia received the award
4/5

In this picture, Alia Bhatt and Rekha are seen holding the award in their hands. Fans are commenting a lot on this picture of Alia and Rekha.

 

5. Alia Bhatt post-partum glow

Alia Bhatt post-partum glow
5/5

Alia looked elegant at the award show in a white saree. She left her hair open and did minimal makeup. Her fans are adoring her her post partum glow. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films
Nysa Devgan, Aryan Khan attend Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar's birthday bash
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'I eat beef and I am in BJP, I see no problem in it': Poll-bound Meghalaya's BJP chief Ernest Mawrie
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.