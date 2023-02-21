Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos

Check out the pictures of Rekha and Alia Bhatt which are getting viral on social media.
'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023' was organized recently in Mumbai. Famous Indian celebrities attended this event. But everyone's attention was drawn towards Rekha and Alia Bhatt's look. Both these actresses were looking very beautiful. Both the actresses were wearing saris. Fans were elated to see these two together. So let's see the pictures of Rekha and Alia Bhatt which are becoming viral on social media.
1. Alia in saree
In this picture, Alia Bhatt is dazzling in a white saree. Pictures of Alia becoming fiercely viral on social media.
2. Alia Bhatt and Rekha's look
In this picture, Alia Bhatt and Rekha are seen in a simple look. This simplicity of Alia and Rekha is stealing the hearts of the fans.
3. Rekha-Alia appeared together in the event
Alia Bhatt and Rekha appeared together in 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023'. Fans were elated to see these two together.
4. Rekha-Alia received the award
In this picture, Alia Bhatt and Rekha are seen holding the award in their hands. Fans are commenting a lot on this picture of Alia and Rekha.
5. Alia Bhatt post-partum glow
Alia looked elegant at the award show in a white saree. She left her hair open and did minimal makeup. Her fans are adoring her her post partum glow.