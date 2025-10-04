Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

1 . Pear-Shaped Body

If your buttocks and thighs appear larger than your upper body, you have a pear-shaped body. You either have this shape naturally or you've exercised to achieve it. The positive aspect of this body type is that you can create an hourglass figure with proper styling.

For those with this body type, A-line skirts, wide-legged dresses or dresses, as well as patterned or ruffled shirts that accentuate the upper body are ideal choices. Additionally, slim bottoms and shirts can help you achieve a more realistic hourglass shape. Cropped shirts, sweetheart, V or deep-V, scoop, or boat necklines will balance your bottom.