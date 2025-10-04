FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Israel orders readiness for first phase of Trump's hostage-release plan

Massive explosion at coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad: 2 dead, videos show severe damage; Police suspect blast caused by...

India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W live on TV and online?

Confused about what looks good on you? Here's how to find right outfit for your figure

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

LIFESTYLE

LIFESTYLE

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

We all want to make a good impression by dressing well, but often we end up choosing the wrong clothes and miss the mark. What if we told you which clothes to choose for your body type? Understanding your body type is crucial to dressing appropriately.

Shweta Singh | Oct 04, 2025, 06:08 PM IST

1.Pear-Shaped Body

1

If your buttocks and thighs appear larger than your upper body, you have a pear-shaped body. You either have this shape naturally or you've exercised to achieve it. The positive aspect of this body type is that you can create an hourglass figure with proper styling.

For those with this body type, A-line skirts, wide-legged dresses or dresses, as well as patterned or ruffled shirts that accentuate the upper body are ideal choices. Additionally, slim bottoms and shirts can help you achieve a more realistic hourglass shape. Cropped shirts, sweetheart, V or deep-V, scoop, or boat necklines will balance your bottom.

2.Inverted Triangle Body Shape

2

The inverted triangle appears to be the most athletic shape. Your shoulders are much wider than your hips. Therefore, we should work as much as possible with our shoulders and arms. Straight-cut jeans and inverted V-shaped clothing will enhance your figure. Since your hips are much smaller than your shoulders, any top will look great with a pencil skirt, slim jeans, etc. Although none of these are necessary, you should avoid excessive layering or overexposing your upper body. A V-neckline should be your preferred neckline because it accentuates and makes the shoulders appear smaller.

 

3.Apple-Shaped Body

3

If your upper body weight is greater than your lower body weight, you have an apple-shaped body. Weight appears to be concentrated in the abdomen because people with this body shape typically have broad shoulders and a large bust line. Since most of the weight and attention is concentrated in the hips, the midriff appears wider and the waist narrower than the rest of the body. Therefore, you should wear dresses with a V or deep V neckline or bare your legs. Empire or A-line shapes will suit you best. To shift the focus, wear patterned or printed clothing that adds a layer. Wearing dark colors, flowing shirts, dresses with full or three-quarter sleeves, and monochromatic outfits will be helpful. You can also style flared bottoms, palazzos, etc. to create balance. Furthermore, due to your broad shoulders and possibly a large bustline, wear the right bra.

 

4.Clock-Shaped Body

4

With proportionate upper and lower halves and a clearly defined waist, this body type is the most harmonious. Since your body is balanced, choose clothes that beautifully hug the right curves and follow the contours of these curves. Clothing that cinches the waist will look best on you. The best necklines for you are sweetheart and V or deep V necklines. To accentuate your waist, wear a belt at your natural waist or just below the navel. Avoid A-line dresses or other styles that emphasise the lower part of the body, as body-hugging clothes are best for you.

 

5.Rectangular Body Shape

5

Rectangular bodies often have a proportional balance from the shoulders to the hips. As a result, your silhouette is actually narrow and straight. Well, your arms and legs are your best features, so focus on enhancing them. This shape resembles an hourglass, yet lacks a distinct waist. Consider wearing A-line, ruffled, and layered tops and dresses with distinct necklines and bottoms to accentuate the muscles in your upper torso. Additionally, enhance your look by wearing capes, long jackets, and blazers.

 

