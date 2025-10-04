Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

LIFESTYLE
Shweta Singh | Oct 04, 2025, 06:08 PM IST
1.Pear-Shaped Body
If your buttocks and thighs appear larger than your upper body, you have a pear-shaped body. You either have this shape naturally or you've exercised to achieve it. The positive aspect of this body type is that you can create an hourglass figure with proper styling.
For those with this body type, A-line skirts, wide-legged dresses or dresses, as well as patterned or ruffled shirts that accentuate the upper body are ideal choices. Additionally, slim bottoms and shirts can help you achieve a more realistic hourglass shape. Cropped shirts, sweetheart, V or deep-V, scoop, or boat necklines will balance your bottom.
2.Inverted Triangle Body Shape
The inverted triangle appears to be the most athletic shape. Your shoulders are much wider than your hips. Therefore, we should work as much as possible with our shoulders and arms. Straight-cut jeans and inverted V-shaped clothing will enhance your figure. Since your hips are much smaller than your shoulders, any top will look great with a pencil skirt, slim jeans, etc. Although none of these are necessary, you should avoid excessive layering or overexposing your upper body. A V-neckline should be your preferred neckline because it accentuates and makes the shoulders appear smaller.
3.Apple-Shaped Body
If your upper body weight is greater than your lower body weight, you have an apple-shaped body. Weight appears to be concentrated in the abdomen because people with this body shape typically have broad shoulders and a large bust line. Since most of the weight and attention is concentrated in the hips, the midriff appears wider and the waist narrower than the rest of the body. Therefore, you should wear dresses with a V or deep V neckline or bare your legs. Empire or A-line shapes will suit you best. To shift the focus, wear patterned or printed clothing that adds a layer. Wearing dark colors, flowing shirts, dresses with full or three-quarter sleeves, and monochromatic outfits will be helpful. You can also style flared bottoms, palazzos, etc. to create balance. Furthermore, due to your broad shoulders and possibly a large bustline, wear the right bra.
4.Clock-Shaped Body
With proportionate upper and lower halves and a clearly defined waist, this body type is the most harmonious. Since your body is balanced, choose clothes that beautifully hug the right curves and follow the contours of these curves. Clothing that cinches the waist will look best on you. The best necklines for you are sweetheart and V or deep V necklines. To accentuate your waist, wear a belt at your natural waist or just below the navel. Avoid A-line dresses or other styles that emphasise the lower part of the body, as body-hugging clothes are best for you.
5.Rectangular Body Shape
Rectangular bodies often have a proportional balance from the shoulders to the hips. As a result, your silhouette is actually narrow and straight. Well, your arms and legs are your best features, so focus on enhancing them. This shape resembles an hourglass, yet lacks a distinct waist. Consider wearing A-line, ruffled, and layered tops and dresses with distinct necklines and bottoms to accentuate the muscles in your upper torso. Additionally, enhance your look by wearing capes, long jackets, and blazers.