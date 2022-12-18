Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve

1/6

Every Christmas we buy expensive cakes to give to our friends and loved ones. Why don't we try it at home this time? Anyway, the pandemic is not over yet, so homemade will be safe anyway. This time, by making Christmas Special Plum Cake at home, we will give it a little personal touch and make our relationship more memorable. Plum cake is super easy to make, and if you have an interest in baking, then what to say? You can also add your creativity to this. Like adding dry fruits, or orange juice. Apart from this, if you want, instead of tea time cake, you can also make the icing on your chocolate cake.

It will also be easy, just boil the chocolate on a double boiler, add some heavy cream to it and then pour it on top of the cake when it reaches the dropping consistency and let the cake set. Your Christmas Plum Icing Cake is ready. Serve and rock.