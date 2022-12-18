Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve

Here we have brought for you some of the best Christmas dishes which you can flaunt by making on this occasion.
We Indians need an excuse to celebrate. Be it Christmas or New Year, our party mode is already on. Also our guest list is ready. But arrangements have to be made for the hospitality of the guests too, right? Now party has to be done and praises are also water, so something new has to be done. Let's think together.
1. Plum cake
Every Christmas we buy expensive cakes to give to our friends and loved ones. Why don't we try it at home this time? Anyway, the pandemic is not over yet, so homemade will be safe anyway. This time, by making Christmas Special Plum Cake at home, we will give it a little personal touch and make our relationship more memorable. Plum cake is super easy to make, and if you have an interest in baking, then what to say? You can also add your creativity to this. Like adding dry fruits, or orange juice. Apart from this, if you want, instead of tea time cake, you can also make the icing on your chocolate cake.
It will also be easy, just boil the chocolate on a double boiler, add some heavy cream to it and then pour it on top of the cake when it reaches the dropping consistency and let the cake set. Your Christmas Plum Icing Cake is ready. Serve and rock.
2. Roasted potatoes
Say Roasted Potatoes or Potato Wedges. The matter is the same. This super tasty starter, yummy, filling and super easy, is made by cutting potatoes into small chunks, turning them golden brown and seasoning them with kasoori methi, amchur powder, coarse coriander powder, black salt, red chili etc. If you want, you can also make them in the microwave.
This Christmas, if you want a super tasty and classic dish on your table, then there is no better starter than potato wedges. It can also be a good companion for party drinks.
3. Eggnog
A little alcohol goes hand in hand on Christmas Eve. Eggnog is a traditional festive treat without which Christmas would be incomplete. Don't worry, you can easily make it at home. It is not at all difficult to make it. Just beat the yolk of the egg well with a beater like you do for the curd. Heat the milk with heavy cream and cook it by adding a pinch of salt, nutmeg, a little cinnamon and then add it to the beaten eggs and heat it while stirring well. If you want, you can also miss alcohol in the recipe, so that children and your friends who stay away from alcohol can also enjoy this dish. But if you want to add it, then mix it when it cools down. Your eggnog is ready and you are party ready.
4. Fudge
It's not Halloween. We know this too. But a Christmas Eve party is no fun without fudge sweets. If you have a sweet tooth, then a little sweetness is needed to make the celebration special. You can include this super chocolaty and everyone's favorite recipe in your Christmas menu. It is also very easy to make. Simply cook the chocolate with condensed milk, add vanilla essence and a pinch of salt and spread in a lined baking tray. Garnish it with your favorite dry fruits from above. By the way, walnuts taste best in fudge. Your mind like the rest.
5. Hot cocoa
A warm cup of hot cocoa accompanied by party music on winter nights. Wow, it was fun to hear. You can make hot chocolate drink more fun by adding whipped cream, marshmallow, chocolate chips, cream or cinnamon according to your taste or taste. And needless to say or tell that it is also very easy to make. Just warmed hot milk with heavy cream, added cocoa powder or chocolate syrup and done, serve nicely in glasses. It's done!
6. Roasted Chicken
Roasted Chicken and an Elegant Wine Pairing! Can there be a better party food than this? It is the perfect dish for main course menu. If you love to cook and serve fancy food, and have a little knowledge of roasting, then you can easily prepare this dish without much effort. When you serve your dish on the dinner table, be sure that your non-veg lover friends will be jealous of you.
So ladies! If you are also in the mood to have a Christmas party at your home this year, then you can try these dishes. It is as easy to make as it is tasty to eat. So be ready!