Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones

Do you want to become someone's Secret Santa, here are some useful gifts that will make you the best Santa Claus of your close ones?

  • Dec 22, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

As Christmas is around the corner, we are expecting some gifts from our family and friends. Similarly, even your close ones are expecting you to surprise them with some huge, shiny, gifts. Well apart from bear cake and assorted chocolates, here are some useful accessories that will make you their favourite Santa. (Images source: Websites)  

 

1. Creek Khaki Boot- Woodland

Creek Khaki Boot- Woodland
1/5

A tough pair of high ankle casual outdoor exercise shoes with anti-corrosive metal fittings on top to shield your feet from lace pressure are made with a wear-resistant oiled nubuck upper. It is a sturdy shoe with excellent comfort for navigating rough, hilly terrains.

Price - Rs. 4295/-

Where to buy - www.woodlandworldwide.com

2. Liquid Lipstick from Anastasia Beverly Hills

Liquid Lipstick from Anastasia Beverly Hills
2/5

Anastasia Beverly Hills, the world’s leading beauty innovator for 2 decades have launched its latest innovation, Limited Edition Blush Trio and Limited Edition Liquid Lipsticks. Liquid Lipstick is smudge-proof and matte long-lasting lipstick which creates the appearance of fuller lips that lasts all day long.

Price: INR 2700

Availability: Sephora, Nykaa, Boddess, ABH Stores

3. Precious stones from Aulerth

Precious stones from Aulerth
3/5

Numisma studs

Statement Morning Star stones are the focal point of this stylish set of studs. These are easily styled with both Indian and Western clothing.

Price -  Rs.12,500

Availability - www.aulerth.in 

 
Numisma oblong necklace

The oval-shaped pendant is framed in enamel work and studded with stones like Morning Star and Champagne Glare.

Price -  Rs. 12000

Availability - www.aulerth.in 

4. Gift Sets from Vandham

Gift Sets from Vandham
4/5

Ring in the Holiday and Christmas Cheer with featured gifts & celebrity favourites. There's one for everyone. Choose from a curated collection of exquisite Christmas gift sets and holiday blends. 

. Christmas Teas Gift Set | 3 Teas - Rs 1399

. 24 Teas Loose Leaf Advent Calendar Gift Set - Rs 4299

. 24 Tea Bags Advent Calendar Gift set - Rs 799

. 24X5 (120) Tea Bags Advent Calendar Gift set - Rs 2499

Availability: https://www.vahdam.in/products/

5. Hair Growth Elixir

Hair Growth Elixir
5/5

Curl Cure Brand's Elixir contains innovative and patented ingredients such as Redensyl, Procapil, Ana Gain, Keratin and Biotin. Hibiscus flower extract from the Swiss Alps provides anti-oxidative essential oils complementing the Redensyl-mediated reinvigorating effect. Touching roots with Amla, Brahi, Fenugreek and Jatamasi will moisturise hair and dry scalp and stimulate the renewal of skin cells.

Price: 1199 for 50 ml

Availability: CurlCure and Amazon

